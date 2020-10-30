COVINGTON — Doster Harper, a University of Georgia student from Newton County, has been elected president of the National FFA Organization.
Harper is among six FFA members elected Thursday by delegates to serve as a national officer for 2020-2021. They were selected from among 38 candidates vying for election.
Candidates took part in an extensive online interview process with the National FFA Officer Nominating Committee leading up to the selection. The new team was announced during the sixth general session of the 93rd National FFA Convention & Expo.
Harper is an agriscience and environmental systems major at the University of Georgia.
Other officers elected were:
• Anna Mathis, an agricultural communication major at the University of Arkansas, elected national secretary.
• Paxton Dahmer, an agricultural education and leadership major at the University of Missouri – Columbia, elected central region vice president.
• Miriam Hoffman, an agribusiness economics major at Southern Illinois University, elected eastern region vice president.
• David Lopez, an agricultural communications major at California Polytechnic State, elected western region vice president.
• Artha Jonassaint, a government and global health major at Harvard, elected southern region vice president.
Each year during the National FFA Convention & Expo, six students are elected by delegates to represent the organization as national officers. Delegates elect a president, secretary, and vice presidents representing the central, southern, eastern, and western regions of the country.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually.
National officers commit to a year of service to the National FFA Organization. Throughout their year of service, the officers will interact with business and industry leaders; thousands of FFA members and teachers; corporate sponsors; government and education officials; state FFA leaders; the general public; and more. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the country and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and the next generation of leaders.
The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 760,000 student members as part of 8,700 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more, visit the National FFA Organization online at FFA.org and on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.