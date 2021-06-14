COVINGTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation is in the process of installing cable barrier along various sections of Interstate 20 as part of a project to reduce highway crossover crashes that typically result in severe injuries or fatalities.
Nationwide Construction Group was scheduled to begin work Monday on the $8.048 million project that covers median locations currently lacking the barrier in Newton, Taliaferro, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties. The new installations will provide barrier presence throughout the entire corridor and add the structures on I-520/Bobby Jones Expressway in Augusta.
Crews were expected to kick off the project Monday and Tuesday with shoulder grading work around Exit 93 in Newton County. By mid-week, contractors will begin to pour concrete footings from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., which will impact inside lane traffic. Most of this early work requires a shoulder closure, but at times the total inside lane may be shut down for a distance.
Completion of the project is expected by summer 2022.
According to the federal Highway Administration, cable median barriers are a "cost-effective means of reducing the severity of median crossover crashes." The cable barrier system going along I-20 is a four-cable longitudinal designed to contain and redirect errant vehicles. This will match systems installed the last three years on I-16 and I-20 in east central Georgia.
Cable barrier, as a median barrier, is softer, resulting in less impact force and redirection, is more adaptable to slopes typically found in medians, and can be installed through less invasive construction methods.
