COVINGTON — The Georgia Department of Transportation will continue its work on U.S. Highway 278 with a project to resurface and improve the shoulders of the roadway in eastern Newton County.
The DOT is nearing completion of a two-year $19.3 million project that widened Highway 278 from the Covington city limits to just east of Ga. Highway 142. That project included a multi-lane roundabout at the Highway 142 intersection, a new traffic signal at the intersection with Elks Club Road, and two new bridges over the Alcovy River and the Alcovy River Overlow.
On Monday, the DOT announced that it had awarded a low bid of $2.582 million to resurface a little more than 8 miles from Highway 142 to the Morgan County line.
According to the DOT, the resurfacing project has an Oct. 31 completion date. Pittman Construction Company was the low-bidder on the project.
In other roadwork news, the DOT said that Pitts Chapel Road at Pittman Branch in Newton County will be closed for 120 days beginning Tuesday, Jan. 7.
According to the DOT, the closure is necessary so that the outdated bridge at the Jasper-Newton county line can be rebuilt. Gregory Bridge Company was awarded a $727,000 bid on the project.
The bridge reconstruction will require an off-site detour along Jones Road, Ga. Highway 142 and N. Johnson Street. Local traffic will be allowed up to the work zone, and all property access will be maintained as needed.