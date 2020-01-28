CONYERS — It should have come as no surprise that when the time came to honor Dr. Al Myers Jr. with the highest community service award given in Rockdale County, he was traveling abroad in service to others.
Myers was named the recipient of the 2019 A.R. “Gus” Barksdale Lifetime Achievement Award Tuesday at the Conyers-Rockdale Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting.
Myers’ son, Albert Myers III, accepted the award on his father’s behalf. Albert said his father was en route home after spending two weeks in India, a portion of that time helping to administer the polio vaccine to children as part of Rotary International’s effort to eradicate polio.
The award was presented by Dave and Anita Smith, prior recipients of the honor. According to Mrs. Smith, Myers came to Rockdale County in 1969 to serve as pastor of the Conyers Presbyterian Church, where he served for more than 30 years. During that time, Myers took on leadership roles for the Greater Atlanta Presbytery, including chairman of the Christian Committee, Personnel Committee and moderator. He retired as an honorably retired minister of the Presbytery of Greater Atlanta in 1999.
Myers’ local volunteer work included serving on the Boy Scouts of America Atlanta Area Council Executive Board; as assistant scout master and scoutmaster for Troop 209 for more than 25 years; as a board member and chairman for the Boys and Girls Club; as a member and chairman of the board of Rockdale House for nearly 20 years; as a member and president of the Conyers Rotary Club and as a trustee of the Georgia Rotary Scholarship Program.
“These are all important organizations providing great services to many, and he has been a faithful, hardworking member to each one,” said Mrs. Smith.
