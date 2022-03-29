...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, northeast,
northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 8 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds are expected ahead of an
approaching line of storms during the day and evening hours
Wednesday. Additionally, strong gusty winds associated with an
approaching line of storms late Wednesday into early Thursday
are also possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
COVINGTON — Dr. Angelia Cameron was appointed principal of Heard-Mixon Elementary School during a special called meeting for personnel Tuesday. The Newton Board of Education approved the appointment effective July 6.
Cameron currently serves at the assistant principal of Heard-Mixon. She will succeed Marquita Wilkins, who recently announced she would retire at the end of the school year.
“First, I want to thank Ms. Fuhrey and the Board of Education members for their trust in my abilities to lead Heard-Mixon Elementary School,” said Cameron. “I am also lucky to have had Ms. Wilkins as my mentor for the past nine years and am grateful to be given this opportunity to keep Heard-Mixon shining.”
She added, “The teachers at Heard-Mixon come together as a family to provide the best education possible, and our parents and community are outstanding. Heard-Mixon Superstar students amaze me each day, and I look forward to witnessing their continued growth.”
Cameron earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Western Kentucky University and her master’s in special education from Georgia State University. She later earned her education leadership add on from Georgia State University and her education doctorate in curriculum, instruction, and assessment from Walden University.
Cameron began her career in education in August 2000 as a special education teacher at Carver Middle School in Walton County. The following year she joined the Newton County School System team as a middle school teacher and has been with the district ever since. After one year, she transitioned to high school to serve as a special education teacher at Eastside High School. She was named special education department head at Eastside, where she was responsible for overseeing compliance of student’s Individual Education Plans at the school level. In July 2012, Cameron was promoted to the assistant principal position at Heard-Mixon.
“I am very confident that Dr. Cameron will continue the culture of high expectations at Head-Mixon Elementary School, and I am sure her knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County School System. “As Dr. Cameron is already a well-respected member of the Heard-Mixon family, I expect a smooth and seamless transition later this summer. Heard-Mixon Elementary School will remain in safe hands.”
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.