CONYERS - Eleven months after she was hired as the director of the Rockdale County Stormwater Management Department, Dr. Ann Kimbrough has resigned.
Kimbrough replaced Todd Cosby as the director in January 2020. Cosby had been director since Stormwater became a separate department in 2018. Cosby has since left Rockdale County and is now a senior engineering project manager at Falcon Design Consultants in McDonough.
Kimbrough’s background was in communications rather than engineering, and she saw her role as being more of educating citizens on the need for stormwater and what their monthly fee goes toward.
Rockdale County is already advertising for a new director and lists among the qualifications the need for bachelor and master's degrees in civil engineering, civil engineering technology, environmental engineering, construction management, public or business administration, or a related field. It also lists a qualification of 10 years of progressively responsible experience in civil engineering and/or public works administration, including at least four years of experience involving management of a variety of programs and supervision of a sizable professional, administrative, and maintenance staff.
Jennifer Rutledge, the director of Legislative Affairs and Rockdale County clerk, has been named interim director of Stormwater while the search for a new director continues.
Kimbrough is the fourth county department director to leave since July, and several other changes in leadership have been made as well:
• Rockdale Water Resources - Derek Bogan was promoted to director in November. Dr. Terrell Boggs had been serving as acting direction since January 2019 when Angie Luna left. Bogan has been serving as deputy director.
• Planning and Development - Kc Krzic resigned as director in July, and Kalanos Johnson was approved as director in December.
• Technology Services - Al Yelverton resigned as director and Maurice Fickln resigned as deputy director, both in July. Margaret A. Moore-Johnson was approved as director in October.
• Finance - Roselyn Miller resigned as director in September and deputy director William Vaughn has been serving as acting director while a search for a new director continues.
• Chief of Staff - Corey Hambrick resigned effective Dec. 31, and Jamie Cabe, currently the Rockdale County clerk of Superior Court, will become chief of staff on Jan. 1.
• Emergency Management Agency - Dan Morgan has been named the first director of the new Emergency Management Agency Department. The EMA was previously under another public safety department. Morgan, who had been serving as both EMA director and Rockdale County fire chief, resigned as fire chief in December to move into his new role.
• Rockdale County Fire Rescue - Marian McDaniel was named the new Rockdale County fire chief in December.
