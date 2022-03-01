After more than 40 years practicing medicine in Conyers, Dr. David Almand will see his last patients March 9. A beloved doctor, mentor and leader in Rockdale County’s medical community, Almand is about to enter the next stage of his life — retirement. An internal medicine specialist, the doctor says he will just have to see “how life adjusts.”
“I’m excited, but it is an unusual thing to say you’re planning not to work,” he said. “I’m generally up early and am a busy person, so I don’t sit around much. I have some household projects planned and want to do some traveling to see my children. I think I’m going to take the time to sit down and write my life history because my grandchildren have not grown up with me like I did my grandparents.”
Part of that history will include those grandparents and the boyhood memories of times spent at their Conyers home on West Avenue, which was a dirt road at the time. He spent many happy days with Frank Sr. and Sadie Almand and while he didn’t live in Conyers at the time, he felt strong ties to the community — ties that would someday lead him back here to raise his own family and build a thriving medical practice.
“My dad was a native of Conyers, Frank Almand Jr.,” the doctor said. “His dad was Frank Almand Sr... My Almand family goes back in Conyers to 1800. The first family that moved here to this area moved here from 1800-1801. So I am living where my family has been for more than 200 years... That has been a neat thing to me to live in an area where my family’s heritage has been for hundreds of years.”
His mother, Hattie, was a Spivey and her father, Harry Spivey, was a circuit preacher who preached at churches in the area before he died in the 1950s.
Almand grew up in Decatur, graduating in 1970 from Towers High School. He went to Mercer University in Macon, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in 1974, before enrolling at Bowman Gray School of Medicine, which is now Wake Forest School of Medicine. He got his medical degree in 1978, and completed his internal medicine residency at North Carolina Baptist Hospital, which is now Wake Forest Medical Center. Almand worked in Winston-Salem, N.C., for seven years before moving to Conyers and opening his practice, David Almand, M.D. The practice grew to become Conyers Internal Medicine and then Internal Medicine Associates of Rockdale (IMAR) and is now Piedmont Physicians at Wellbrook. He said many area residents know the practice as IMAR.
When Almand opened his medical practice in Conyers in 1981, the new hospital had just been completed. Since then, he says he has seen Rockdale Hospital grow from a “simple community hospital” into a medical complex with multiple additions.
In the early 1980s, he said there were only a few physicians in town, but now “there are 100s — I wouldn’t know a number.”
“We basically provided routine medical care here, but if you needed specialty services, you would go toward Atlanta,” Almand said. “Now much of that is offered here. We’ve become a community that offers a wider range of medical services than we did to begin with.”
But working in a smaller community did have special advantages.
“I have patients I’ve taken care of 40 years and long-term relationships with many people,” the doctor said.
Almand said he was around 10 or 12 when he decided he wanted to become a doctor. That goal never changed, he said, adding that he always liked science, so he became the first and only doctor in his family. He met Elaine, his wife of 45 years, when they were both growing up in Zion Baptist Church near Stone Mountain. The Almands are the parents of two daughters and one son.
Jennifer Almand Vance and her husband, Pastor Nick Vance, live in Landrum, S.C., where he is the minister at Grace Baptist Church. They have three children, Elijah, 17; Chloe, 15, and John, 14. Marsha Almand Love and her husband, Pastor Luke Love, live in West Bend, Wis., where he is the minister of the First Baptist Church of West Bend. They have four children, Alyssa, 13; Logan, 9; Levi, 7 and Lincoln, 3. The Almands’ son, Russell is working on his master’s of theology in Old Testament at Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, Texas, and will finish this spring.
Dr. and Mrs. Almand have long been active in Philadelphia Baptist Church, which moved from Conyers to Rutledge about 12 years ago. Almand teaches Sunday School, serves as a deacon and is the church pianist. He began playing the piano in church when he was just a young teenager and thought when he got busier with his career in medicine, it might not be possible to continue playing, but says it has always worked out and he continues serving his church in that way. He said his faith has given him an opportunity to be an encouragement to people.
“My Christian faith has taught me how to care for people more individually and to be able to be someone who could be a pointer, someone who points toward good choices and the Christian faith and so forth,” he said. “I have, of course, accumulated many Christians as patients, so I have the opportunity to encourage them and I see over and over what I’m teaching in Sunday School and then I find someone who needs that during the week and I can say that God instructed me and prepared me to be able to minister to people as I go about seeing them from day to day.”
Almand is a member of the Christian Medical Association and says while his office is predominately Christian, he has learned a lot about interacting with people when one is not in a Christian environment. He seeks opportunities to share his faith as an encouragement to others.
“I get reminded it’s like a pilot has been given a plane full of people to carry and it’s his responsibility to do that,” Almand said. “God has given me a schedule of people to see today and has something for me to tell them. I don’t always know what that is. It’s not like everything is a beacon of light...God has given me many opportunities along the way. To be educated and be a good helper and encourager to people and I’m thankful for that. I don’t count myself as a special person from that or that I have a special ability no one else has, but I’m thankful that through my job, I can be God’s instrument to do things.”
The way he has lived his life and practiced medicine has made an impression on many people through the years.
“The memory that stands out when I think of David is when we first met and how that experience made such an impact on our lives,” Dr. Elizabeth de Give said. “When my husband Jim and I first met David, we interviewed with him after his advertisement for a new medical partner to join his solo practice — and we came as a pair. He was open-minded to meet us and consider us both even when another possible candidate contacted him. Obviously, we all thought it was a good fit and agreements were made. Because his current office was too small for all of us when we started, Jim or I saw patients either in the morning or the afternoon, and we all shared David’s office, sitting around a folding table next to his desk.”
De Give goes on to tell how Almand soon worked with the landlord to get a new and bigger building to allow the practice to grow, which it did. She said working with Almand as she and her husband were new to the medical field allowed them to learn from him how to practice community medicine. De Give said she, her husband and the other doctors who worked with him over the years owe their success to Almand. She said he served as an example in how to practice medicine, as well as how to live. Almand has been a leader in the area’s medical community, having previously served as chief of staff of Rockdale Hospital and medical director at Westbury Health and Rehab in Conyers.
“He has been a guide to each one of the providers who joined our practice, helping in so many different ways for which we will always be thankful,” she said. “...His many patients would list his greatest contribution to be his many years of providing excellent and compassionate medical care, living his faith by example and that he will be greatly missed.”
De Give tells how Almand always began staff meetings with a word of prayer. She said he wanted to be involved in medical missions and that when his daughters were old enough, he took a leave of absence to travel to Chad with his family to serve on the mission field a short time. Unfortunately, he contracted malaria and de Give said he had to return home, but even then he continued to send medical supplies to Chad.
Almand is one of the main reasons Dr. Grace Loy joined the staff at IMAR.
“I will never forget my first meeting with David when I first interviewed at Internal Medicine Associates of Rockdale in 2002, fresh out of residency,” Loy said. “He impressed upon me as an honest, caring physician who walks the Christian path.”
Almand and Dr. Fred A. Levin, M.D. opened the doors to their respective practices within “a week and 100 feet of each other in July 1981.”
“With few initial patients, I had plenty of time to cross the parking lot and visit and become acquainted with a physician I grew to admire and highly respect,” said Levin, the former president of East Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates. “Over the 37-plus years during which our practices expanded, I found in David the qualities that one seeks in a practitioner — astuteness, compassion and altruism. My trust in David never faltered. I had assumed we may retire approximately around the same time; however, David outlasted me by three-and-one-half years.”
Jason Anderson was a student at Emory University in 1998 when he first met Almand, who had decided that year to take him as a preceptor and offer a mentoring experience.
“On arriving to his office that morning, I saw a Bible on the corner of his desk,” Anderson said. “Intrigued, I asked him if he read it. He said confidently that he did and that it was very important to him. Following graduation, I was offered a job as the physician’s assistant and in the years to follow, I saw firsthand how much that book meant to him for he modeled its lessons in everyday life. He saw his patients each day as divine appointments God had seen fit for him to minister to that day. Loving, kind, compassionate care was not just in keeping with a Hippocratic oath made years ago, but from a deeper allegiance to the love of God.”
Anderson said he was always amazed at how many names Almand could recall in patient care through the years and the stories connected to those names, as well as the work they did, who their relatives were and so much more about them. He said the doctor “approached each day with a smile” and always had a story to share from his latest Bible devotion.
“He was called doctor and certainly could have boasted in his accomplishments and knowledge, but instead humbly faced each day with conviction that the source of his strength came from God,” Anderson said. “He often said, ‘We may give the medicine, but only God makes it work.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.