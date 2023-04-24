...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be north
to northwest at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
Maurice Carter of Sustainable Newton, left, is shown with Covington Deputy City Manager John King and his wife Katie King at an Earth Day celebration held Saturday in conjunction with the Cheerios Challenge. The King family donated a framed Life magazine depicting John King's great uncle, Dr. David G. Simons, who set an altitude record in 1957. Simons was honored as part of Earth Day events.
Photo by Alice Queen
Dozens of youngsters showed off their speed during the Trix Trot as part of the Cheerios Challenge at Legion Field. The event is sponsored by the Covington Family YMCA.
Photo by Alice Queen
Oxford College students Virat Vishwanadhula, left, and Timothy Park came in first and second, respectively, in the Cheerios Challenge 5K.
COVINGTON — It could be said that the late Dr. David G. Simons had a different perspective on the Earth, which is why it was fitting to honor him on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22.
Simons, who lived in Covington before his death in 2010, was the first human to reach an altitude of nearly 102,000 feet. From that vantage point, he was also the first human to observe the curvature of the Earth.
Simons, who was a physician who served as an officer in the Air Force, set the altitude record in 1957 as part of the Man High program. He ascended to more than 19 miles above the Earth in an aluminum capsule that was suspended from a helium balloon. Simons remained at that altitude for 32 hours and 10 minutes, a flight that was a precursor for the space program.
On a less lofty note, Simons was also likely the first person to take a “selfie” when he snapped a photo of himself inside the capsule wearing a space helmet and suit. The photo wound up on the cover of Life magazine.
In 2008, after moving to Covington, Simons wrote a letter to then-mayor Kim Carter and the Covington City Council warning local officials about the dangers of climate change, which he noted as loss of polar ice; loss of food production; more violent storms, floods, and droughts; increased sea salinity; extinctions; poleward progressions of the seasons and more. That letter recently came to light when Carter and her husband, Maurice Carter, found it in a book in their home while doing some remodeling. As members of Sustainable Newton, the Carters thought it would be fitting to honor Simons on Earth Day.
The City Council agreed to honor Simons with a proclamation designating Tuesday, April 18 as Dr. David G. Simons Day. Coincidentally, Simons’ great nephew, John King, is deputy city manager for Covington. As part of the Earth Day recognition, the King family donated an autographed, framed copy of the Life magazine that will be displayed at the Covington Welcome Center along with the letter from Simons to former mayor Carter.
The proclamation was read at an Earth Day ceremony held Saturday at Legion Field in conjunction with the Cheerios Challenge. Council member Fleeta Baggett read the proclamation, and the framed magazine was presented by King and his wife Katie King to Covington Community Relations Director Ken Malcom.
