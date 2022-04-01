Dr. Jackson L. Gates opened a new medical practice in Conyers in March. Prime Care and Pathology is a unique medical practice offering general adult medicine, primary care to assist patients with staying healthy, and well care to reduce human suffering and prevent complications from uncontrolled chronic diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, fatty liver disease, metabolic syndrome, kidney disease, stroke, heart attack and various types of cancers. Gates has more than 30 years of experience in diagnostic clinical medicine. For more information, visit Dr. Gates’ website at primecarepath.com.
Dr. Jackson L. Gates opens new practice in Conyers
