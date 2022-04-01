CONYERS — Dr. Laklieshia Izzard has announced her candidacy for the Georgia House District 93 seat. Izzard is challenging incumbent state Rep. Doreen Carter of Lithonia in the May 24 election. No Republicans qualified to run for the seat.
District 93, which was represented by Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick prior to redistricting, includes portions of Rockdale, Newton and DeKalb counties.
Izzard is a licensed prefessional counselor at Shekinah Counseling in Oxford. In her announcement of candidacy, Izzard said service is part of her DNA and that she was inspired to serve by her late grandmothers, Lillie Bell Darby Izzard and Nellie Lee Johnson. According to Izzard, they served their communities with what they had to meet needs like child care, food, clothing, and supporting those with mental health and substance use challenges. Their living examples moved Izzard with the determination to become a community champion using collaborative efforts to serve those across communities.
Izzard said she has been an educator and a licensed mental health professional for close to 20 years and has seen many hurting people, children and families. Izzard is a firm believer that the ones who serve the hurting should be in the House to make true change.
If elected, Izzard said she will work to help communities across the district thrive and recover to meet needs like affordable access to physical and mental health care for all families.
Izzard said her mother’s work as a health care professional and her father’s employment as a union worker inspired her to advocate for an equitable health care system and to support economic development for communities. Her work as a mental health counselor in Georgia’s prison system has also influenced her to improve public safety for all.
Izzard said she envisions a Georgia guided by human rights that influence public attitudes, policies and laws aimed at respect, dignity, and safeguards justice for everyone.
