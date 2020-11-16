CONYERS — Work is underway at Nancy Guinn Memorial Library to repair a failed drainage system on the park side of the property.
The drainage repair will address several widening sinkholes that jeopardize the safety of library patrons and pose a liability risk. According to the library, despite numerous mitigation efforts over the years, the 100-year-old drainage pipes had to be replaced. The project is funded in part with state grant funds through Georgia Public Library Services.
Library officials felt now was the best time to make the drainage repairs while library traffic has slowed due to the pandemic. Library Director Brenda Poku consulted with Nate Rail, Georgia Public Library Services director of planning and construction, who agreed to realign many of their services, including a recent extension of Wi-Fi access to the entire perimeter of the library.
“By addressing this problem now while traffic has considerably slowed, we will ensure the safety of our customers,” said Poku in a released statement. “Rockdale County has an incredible library and board of trustees; with the near completion of the new Conyers City Hall across the street, we want to make sure the entire area is harmonized so that those who want to use the library can do so without fear of injury. Weather permitting, the repairs are expected to reach completion long before the Thanksgiving holiday. We will then pivot and work on our master plan for better utilization of the library’s interior and exterior spaces as part of SPLOST funding. It is an exciting time in Olde Town Conyers. We think the community will be happy with the various projects that will continue to enhance the quality of life for all Rockdale County citizens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.