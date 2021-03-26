CONYERS – Rockdale Water Resources (RWR) Customer Service will open their drive-thru for payments only beginning Monday, Apr. 5 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at their new location, 940 South Main Street in Conyers, known as “Big Blue."
Those wishing to pay their water bill in person can now use this feature, in addition to the customer service drop-box which is also located on site.
“While our lobby will remain closed until further notice, we are excited that we are able to open our drive-thru and serve our customers in this convenient way at our new location,” said Wanda Lester, RWR Utility Services Division Manager.
All other business can be conducted online by email at watercustomerservice@rockdalecountyga.gov or by phone at 770-278-7400. Those seeking to establish new water service can email newwaterservice@rockdalecountyga.gov.
For more information, please contact RWR Customer Service at 770-278-7400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.