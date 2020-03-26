COVINGTON — The Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Department is reminding people that a COVID-19 drive-through site in Covington is not open to the general public.
Health Department spokesman Chad Wasdin said the site opened March 17 as a pilot site to test symptomatic front-line health care workers, first responders and high-risk, vulnerable populations.
The location of the site has not been made public.
Due to limitations on testing supplies, Gov. Brian Kemp and health officials have had to put limitations on who can use the remote testing sites by identifying target communities in the state who are considered priorities for testing.
Health officials are urging people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to call their doctors for guidance on what to do as far as testing is concerned. The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Wasdin said the drive-through facility is by appointment only for those who have a medical-provider referral through the Department of Public Health’s referral system or who meet the following criteria for testing:
• Those serving on the front lines as a healthcare worker, first responder, long-term care facility, or law enforcement (or their families).
• Individuals caring for the elderly (defined by CDC as 65 years of age and older) or individuals with chronic, underlying health conditions.
• Individuals working in a congregate setting such as a long-term care facility, assisted living facility, etc. (or their families).
• The elderly (defined by CDC as 65 years of age and older) or individuals with chronic, underlying health conditions.
Because testing supplies are limited, current testing is limited to the individuals in the categories above. More information is available on the Health Department’s website at www.gnrhealth.com/covid-19-info. Additional information about COVID-19 can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/ and https://cdc.gov.
