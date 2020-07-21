CONYERS - An Alpharetta woman is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault against a police officer after she allegedly backed up and struck a Conyers officer twice, injuring his leg, then attempted to flee. The officer is recovering from his injury.
According to reports, the incident began about 3 p.m. on July 13 when the officer was on patrol in the Conyers Crossroads shopping center on Dogwood Drive and saw a blue 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in front of Home Goods in the red marked fire lane.
The officer pulled up behind the vehicle and turned on his blue lights. Approaching the driver's side, he tapped on the window and asked the driver, later identified as Tara Ferguson, 38, if she was waiting for someone and advised her it was not allowed to park in the fire lane. He reported that Ferguson said, "I am stopped," and rolled up her window. The officer again knocked on her window and told her he would have to issue a citation if she did not move. He reported that Ferguson allegedly became agitated and cursed at him, then moved from the fire lane to a handicapped parking spot.
The officer walked over and again knocked on the window, telling Ferguson she was illegally parked and could be towed. She allegedly yelled at him and he backed off and called for a supervisor to meet him.
The officer walked to the rear of Ferguson's vehicle to get her tag number. She allegedly put her vehicle into reverse and backed up into the officer, striking him in his leg. The officer reported she allegedly backed up into him a second time, then left the scene.
The officer notified communications of the tag number and got to his patrol car to pursue her. The officer was able to stop Ferguson at the exit onto Courtesy Parkway but was unable to exit his vehicle to arrest her. Additional officers arrived and arrested Ferguson and transported her to the Rockdale County Jail, while the injured officer was transported to Piedmont Rockdale Hospital for treatment of his injury.
Ferguson has been charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, hit and run, obstruction, prohibited parking (fire lane), and violation of parking for persons with disabilities.
