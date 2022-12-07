berry_tavoris_booking_public.jpg

COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead. 

Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.

