COVINGTON — The Newton County Sheriff's Office has charged the motorist involved in an Oct. 5 crash on Access Road that left three men dead.
Tavoris Javeon Berry, 34, of Locust Grove, faces three counts of homicide by vehicle in the second degree, improper lane usage and following too closely.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Berry was driving a dump truck that crossed the yellow center lines on Access Road and crashed head-on into a box truck near the Dinah Pace Road intersection.
Those killed in the accident were Jesus Salvador Ayala-Serrano, 25, who was driving the box truck, and passengers Jesus Felipe-Moreno, 20, and Marquez Borjas Santos, 60. The three victims were all from Covington.
Berry was arrested Dec. 6 and booked into the Newton County Detention Center.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.