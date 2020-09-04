CONYERS - A Jonesboro driver stopped for allegedly being DUI is facing more serious charges after suspected marijuana and methamphetamine were allegedly found in her vehicle.
The incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. according to a report from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was dispatched to the area of Ga. Highway 138 and Union Church Road in reference to a possible drunk driver. While en route, the caller advised that the vehicle was swerving and crossing the centerline, almost hitting a delivery service truck. The caller stated the vehicle, described as a black Nissan Altima with a Florida license plate and white female driver, had pulled into a Sunoco gas station.
The deputy spotted a vehicle matching the description at the gas station and pulled in. He approached the vehicle and saw the driver, later identified as Amber Shea Parker, 37, doing something to the dashboard in front of her steering wheel. When asked about her driving, she stated the ball bearings in one of her front wheels needed to be replaced and that she was driving to a tire store.
The deputy reported that Parker was slow to respond to questions and that her eyes appeared glassy. She also had trouble finding her drivers license.
The deputy requested a HEAT unit to the scene, as the deputy was not field sobriety test certified. When the HEAT unit arrived, the second deputy spoke to Parker and reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle. He asked Parker if there was any marijuana in the vehicle and she allegedly handed him a grinder with suspected marijuana residue in it.
Due to the grinder being in the vehicle, there was probable cause to search the vehicle. Allegedly found was a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue inside, and a white pill under the dash where Parker had been doing something when the deputy walked up. Also found was a container with suspected methamphetamine inside, a clear bag of suspected marijuana, a large amount of cash totaling $7,406, a notebook with names and money owed written in it, a scale, plastic bags, rubber bands, lighters, multiple cell phones and SIM cards, and a Taser.
Parker was placed under arrested and transported to the Rockdale County Jail. She has been charged with possession of drug-related objects, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, sale of controlled substances, two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
