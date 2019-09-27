COVINGTON - Illegal drugs allegedly found in a hair brush that had a top that could be removed has led to a Jefferson woman facing a number of charges.
The incident occurred about 2:45 a.m. on Sept. 24, according to a report from the Covington Police Department.
Officers were on the lookout for a silver four-door Honda sedan whose driver was wanted on warrants from Rockdale County. A vehicle matching that description was spotted in the parking lot of the Quik Trip on U.S. Highway 278. One officer pulled behind the vehicle and turned on his blue lights.
As he walked up to the driver’s side door, he saw there were three people in car. The officer advised the driver of why he was checking and asked for the driver’s identification.
The driver did not have his license and gave the officer his name and birth date. He was identified as Shannon Blake Wade, 44, of Danielsville. The officer was informed by dispatch that Wade had a warrant for his arrest from the State Board of Pardons and Parole. The officer told Wade and he exited the vehicle and was placed under arrest.
A second officer asked the two passengers, a female in the front passenger seat and a male in the backseat, to step out of the vehicle so it could be searched. They complied and the officer asked if there were any weapons in the vehicle, and both passengers allegedly said they didn’t know.
When the officer began to check the front passenger side, he reportedly found a small black scale and knife in the door. The female, later identified as Shelby Taylor Hammock, 41, of Jefferson, said the scale is used to weigh metals in jewelry she makes, and showed the officers her jewelry that was in the trunk.
The officer searching the car saw a toddler’s carseat in the center of back passenger area, within reach of the front seat passenger. In the carseat was a purse with a soda can sitting on top of it. When the officer picked up the can, he reported that it felt more solid than a can with liquid in it should feel. Checking the can, he found that the top could be unscrewed and removed. Inside the can he found multiple empty small clear bags.
The officers placed Hammock and the back seat passenger in handcuffs while he continued his search. When she asked why she was being handcuffed, the officer said while she had said she didn’t know of any weapons in the car, the knife had been found in plain view next to her in the door.
Hammock’s purse was searched and allegedly found was a large bag containing a crystal-like substance suspected of being methamphetamine. Also allegedly found was a small clear container containing suspected marijuana, a pill bottle with two unidentified pills in it, and a hair brush.
The officer noticed the top of the brush could also be unscrewed, similar to the soda can. Taking it off, he reportedly found a small clear plastic bags containing four different types of pills, and two small bags of suspected methamphetamine.
Wade and Hammock were transported to the Newton County Law Enforcement Center. The back seat passenger was released at the scene.
Wade was booked into the jail for his warrant. Hammock was charged with possession of drugs not in original container, possession of marijuana less than ounce, possession of drug-related objects, possession of Schedule II controlled substance (Percoset), possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Clonazepam), possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (Xanax), possession of methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.