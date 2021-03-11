CONYERS – The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office SWAT teamed up with Narcotics and executed an early morning search warrant in a yet undisclosed location.
A total of 1.5 kilos of meth, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 5.9 oz of marijuana, 62 hydrocodone pills, four guns, and a bulletproof vest were confiscated. No information has yet been released concerning anyone arrested in connection with the search and seizure.
The Sheriff's Office will release more information as it becomes available.
