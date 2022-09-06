CONYERS – Duc Le, a senior at Rockdale Magnet School for Science and Technology, has successfully completed the NatStuCo Student Leaders Program, earning national recognition as a National Student Council Distinguished Student Leader. He is one of approximately 800 students in the nation to achieve this recognition. Sponsored by the National Student Council (NatStuCo) and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP), the Student Leaders Program serves to:
● Give schools a tool to enhance and improve their efforts to develop student leaders.
● Challenge students to work for recognition that is based on their abilities and knowledge in the area of leadership.
● Create an award that provides authentic assessment and recognition based on a student’s demonstration of skills and knowledge.
● Support the standards and goals of the National Council of Excellence Awards and missions of National Student Council and NASSP.
Duc Le, whose school is a National Student Council member, completed a series of required tasks and activities in order to complete the program and become a certified student leader. The rigorous application process involves the creation of a portfolio of evidence that demonstrates completion of a number of activities inclusive of modules on leadership, goal setting, team building, decision making, problem solving, group dynamics, time management and personal organization, meeting management, communication, evaluation, service, civic engagement and personal leadership philosophy. Applicants must also participate in an assessment meeting with their advisers and principals to verify completion of the requirements. Student portfolios and applications are then forwarded to NatStuCo for a final review. Upon successful completion of the program, students are recognized as Distinguished Student Leaders.
For more information on the National Student Council Distinguished Student Leaders Program, visit www.NatStuCo.org.
