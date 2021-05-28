CONYERS - A 5% raise for E-911 operators in Conyers and a 5% increase in city health insurance are the highlights of the proposed 2021-2022 fiscal year budget for the city of Conyers. Chief Financial Officer Isabel Rogers presented the budget to the city council at their May 19 meeting.
The general fund budget is $19,745,401. Revenues to fund the budget are:
• Taxes - $15,751,500
• Licenses and Permits - $792,500
• Intergovernmental Revenue - $59,500
• Charges for Service - $637,800
• Fines and Forfeitures - $1,197,000
• Georgia International Horse Park Revenue - $748,800
• Other general fund revenue - $558,301
This is a balanced budget, with general fund expenditures of:
• General Government - $3,786,477
• Public Safety - $9,776,000
• Public Works - $4,733,772
• Parks and Recreation - $1,449,152
Rogers said they felt in order to stay competitive that they needed to reclassify the E-911 operations and fund the 5% increase. The raise will begin July 1.
Projected revenues for all other funds by category are:
• E-911 Fund - $925,733
• Hotel-Motel Fund - $1,238,712
• Forfeited Assets Fund - $20,500
• Sanitation Fund - $1,305,200
• Stormwater Fund - $525,000
• Golf Fund - $1,659,825
• Debt Service Fund - $976,838
• SPLOST Capital Fund - $6,351,156
Total all other funds - $13,002,964
Total general fund - $19,745,401
Total all funds - $32,748,365
Projected expenditures for all funds are:
• General Government - $4,776,508 - 14%
• Public Safety - $13,085,185 - 40%
• Public Works - $9,364,295 - 29%
• Culture and Recreation -$4,545,539 - 14%
• Debt Service - $976,838 - 3%
Total Expenditures: $32,748,365
"In comparison to the current budget, in the general fund we actually have a reduction from the previous year of 3%," Rogers said. "General fund had a decrease because we had seven people retire and also there were some expenses that we incurred last year due to COVID that we don't project to incur this year.
"We expect the Hotel-Motel Fund TO increase by 22%," she added, "because last year, due to COVID, the tourist industry basically shut down and we had to adjust our expenditures to match the revenues that we had. We expect the tourism industry to go back up, so we see more revenue coming in."
Rogers said forfeited assets decreased by 88%, "because we are at the mercy of the federal government with whatever they submit to us."
A detailed copy of the budget is available at the City Clerk's office at City Hall at 901 O'Kelly St., Conyers, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by email request to isabel.rogers@conyersga.gov.
There will be a public hearing on the budget on June 2 at 6 p.m. in council chambers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.