COVINGTON - Two suspects are under arrest on multiple charges after a Covington Police officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of one seen at a vehicle break-in scene minutes earlier. One of the suspects was found to be wanted on warrants from five other jurisdictions.
The incident occurred about 12:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Covington Police. An officer responded to the YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive in reference to vehicles being broke into. It was determined that one vehicle was entered at the YMCA and another at a dentist’s office next door. Both vehicles had their windows broken out and items stolen.
While the officer was taking the report, one victim said her credit card has just been used at the Covington Walmart on Industrial Blvd.
A witness told the officer that a silver Ford F-150 had been parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The witness described the driver of the truck as a black male with dreads, and the passenger as having a white hoodie and short hair cut.
As the officer left the YMCA headed towards Walmart, a silver F-150 passed him with two individuals matching the description of the suspects. The officer turned around and caught up to the truck in the library parking lot. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle behind the mental health building.
The officer spoke with the driver and passenger and explained why he had stopped them. While talking with them, he reported allegedly seeing the driver’s license, credit card, and Social Security card of the victim that he had just finished taking the report from.
When other officers arrived, the driver and passenger were placed under arrest without incident and they and the truck were searched. The items taken in to the two vehicle break-ins were recovered.
The suspects have been identified as Lestor Landor, 31, of Dacula, and George Forjoe, 28, of Jacksonville, Fla. Both have been charged with 18 counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of burglary in the 2nd degree, possession of burglary tools, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking. Landor is also charged with giving a false name.
While checking Landor’s name through GCIC, it was determined that he was also wanted on 35 warrants for similar incidents in Gwinnett County alone, on warrants from police departments in Roswell, Milton, and Dunwoody, and also from Oxford, Ala.