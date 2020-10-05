Pink is the official color of October, and the Rockdale Citizen and Newton Citizen are observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month to remind women throughout the community of the importance of early detection and preventative measures.
In today’s Read Pink edition of the Citizen you’ll find stories of women who are fighting the battle against breast cancer every day — and winning. Each has a unique story of her own personal battle against this disease and each has a compelling message for her “sisters in pink.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer among women in the United States (some kinds of skin cancer are the most common). Black women and white women get breast cancer at about the same rate, but Black women die from breast cancer at a higher rate than white women.
In Georgia, 127 of every 100,000 women will be diagnosed with cancer each year, based on the most recent data available.
Early detection is key. According to the CDC, mammograms are the best tests for early detection. When breast cancer is discovered early, women have more options for treatment, better chances for survival and a higher cure rate.
Most women who are 50 to 74 years old should have a screening mammogram every two years. If you are 40 to 49 years old, or think you may have a higher risk of breast cancer, ask your doctor when to have a screening mammogram. Some things may increase your risk.
The main factors that influence breast cancer risk are being a woman and getting older. Other risk factors include—
• Changes in breast cancer-related genes (BRCA1 or BRCA2).
• Having your first menstrual period before age 12.
• Never giving birth, or being older when your first child is born.
• Starting menopause after age 55.
• Taking hormones to replace missing estrogen and progesterone in menopause for more than five years.
• Taking oral contraceptives (birth control pills).
• A personal history of breast cancer, dense breasts, or some other breast problems.
• A family history of breast cancer (parent, sibling or child).
• Getting radiation therapy to the breast or chest.
• Being overweight, especially after menopause.
Some warning signs of breast cancer are—
• New lump in the breast or underarm (armpit).
• Thickening or swelling of part of the breast.
• Irritation or dimpling of breast skin.
• Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast.
• Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.
• Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood.
• Any change in the size or the shape of the breast.
• Pain in the breast.
Other conditions can cause these symptoms. If you have any signs that worry you, call your doctor right away.
