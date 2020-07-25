COVINGTON — Early voting has begun in Newton and Rockdale counties for the Aug. 11 runoff election. There are three local runoffs to be decided in Newton (two Democrat, one non-partisan), and two runoffs (one Democrat, one non-partisan) in Rockdale.
♦ Those who voted Democrat or non-partisan in the Primary Election can vote for Democrat and non-partisan.
♦ Those who did not vote in the June 9 Primary Election can vote for Democrat and non-partisan.
♦ Those who voted Republican in the Primary Election can only vote non-partisan, as there are no Republican runoffs.
♦ Download the Absentee By Mail Ballot Request form: sos.ga.gov/index.php/Elections/absentee_voting_in_georgia
Newton County
Democratic Ballot:
♦ Board of Commissioners, District 5
Casey Duren
Dorothy Piedrahita
The winner will face Republican incumbent Ronnie Cowan in the General Election in November.
Board of Education, District 4
Anderson Bailey
Jeffrey Johnson
There is no Republican candidate, so the winner of the runoff will fill the seat vacated by the death of long-time BOE member Almond Turner in 2019.
♦ Non-Partisan Ballot:
Superior Court — Alcovy Circuit
Jeffery L. Foster
Robert H. Stansfield
The winner will fill the judgeship vacated by the retiring Eugene Benton.
Advance voting is taking place at the Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher St. in Covington. Voters need to enter through the North Entrance of the building. The dates and times are July 20 to Aug. 7, from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. There will be no Saturday voting.
Rockdale County
Democratic Ballot:
♦ Clerk of Superior Court
Sharif Akeem Fulcher
Janice Morris
There is no Republican candidate, so the winner will fill the seat vacated by James Cabe, who decided not to run for election after being sworn into office in March following the retirement of long-term clerk Ruth Wilson.
Non-Partisan Ballot:
♦ Board of Education, Post 5
Lara Parker
Akita Parmer
The winner will fill the seat vacated by the retiring Tony Dowdy.
In Rockdale County, early in-person voting will take place at 1400 Parker Road in Conyers. Hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 20-Aug. 4 with extended hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 5-7.
