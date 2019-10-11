CONYERS - Absentee in-person (early) voting for municipal elections in Covington, Oxford and Porterdale will begin Monday, Oct. 14, and run through Friday, Nov. 1.
Early voting for municipal elections in Conyers begins Tuesday, Oct. 15, and runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Conyers is starting a day late since Monday, Oct. 14, is Columbus Day and state offices will be closed.
Mansfield and Newborn will not have elections since only incumbents signed up to run for office.
The General Election will be Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Conyers
This will be the first election held at the Rockdale County Board of Elections’ new office since it moved from its Parker Road complex site to 1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B, in Conyers. Going south from downtown Conyers on Parker Road, Commercial Drive is the first intersection with a traffic signal past the bridge. Turn right onto Commercial and then turn right into the Parker Professional Center and follow the signs to the back of the building to enter the Elections office.
Absentee in-person (early) voting will be held at the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office, 1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B, in Conyers. (Drive to back of building.) Absentee in-person (early) voting begins on Tuesday, Oct. 15, since Monday, Oct. 14 is a state holiday. With the exception of Oct. 14, early voting will be Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be no weekend voting.
Only registered voters in District 2, Post 2, District 3, and District 4 are eligible to vote in this election.
Candidates are as follows:
• District 2, Post 2
Connie Alsobrook
Jacob Bailey (Incumbent)
• District 3
Gerald Hinesley (Incumbent)
• District 4
Demetrius Myatt
Valyncia Smith
Covington
Absentee in-person (early) voting will be held at the Newton County Administration Building, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
Candidates are as follows:
• Mayor
Steve Horton
Ronnie Johnston (Incumbent)
Eric Threets
• Post 2 East
Fleeta Baggett
Steve Plitt
• Post 3 East
Don Floyd
Josh McKelvey (Incumbent)
Oxford
Advanced voting will be held at the City Hall Community Room Precinct, located at 110 West Clark St., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m.
Candidates are as follows:
• Mayor
David S. Eady
Michael Ready
• Post 1
Lynn Branham (Incumbent)
• Post 2
George R. Holt (Incumbent)
• Post 3
Laura McCanless
Porterdale
Early voting will be held at the Porterdale City Hall at 2800 Main St., Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Candidates are as follows:
• Mayor
Arline Chapman (Incumbent)
• Post 1:
Terry Gray (Incumbent)
Angela “Niki” Wescott
• Post 2
Linda Finger
Mansfield
Three incumbents will return to office:
• Mayor G.W. Davis Jr.
• Post 1 Perry Lunsford
• Post 2 Helen Robertson
Newborn
Two incumbents will return to office:
• Post 1 Robert Bratton
• Post 2 Tom Krieger