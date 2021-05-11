CONYERS — Early voting for the June 15 special election for Rockdale County Probate Court judge begins May 24..
The office is currently held by Probate Court Judge Gary Washington, who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill the position in March following the appointment of Judge Clarence Cuthpert Jr. to the State Court bench. Washington previously served as associate judge in the Probate Court under Cuthpert.
Qualifying for the special election began Wednesday and concluded Friday at noon.
The deadline to register to vote in the election is Monday, May 17. Sample ballots will be available by Tuesday, May 18.
The options being offered to vote include mail absentee ballots, in-person early voting, Saturday voting and in-person Election Day voting. Early in-person voting will take place at 1400 Parker Road only. Election Day in-person voting will take place at the voter’s assigned polling place. For voters voting in person, due to social distancing, all voters are encouraged to please wear a mask and be prepared to wait.
Voters wishing to vote by mail can obtain the request form for an absentee by mail ballot by visiting https://rockdalecountyga.gov/county-departments/board-of-elections-voter-registration/. The Absentee by Mail Ballot Request can be submitted to: absentee@rockdalecountyga.gov or in-person at the Board of Elections Office located at 1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B, Conyers, GA 30094.
Early voting begins Monday, May 24, which is also the first day absentee ballots by mail will be mailed.
Early voting will continue through Friday, June 11 at the Parker Road location only. Election dates and times are as follows:
• May 24 - June 4, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• June 5 – Saturday Voting, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• June 7 & 8 - 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• June 9 - June 11 - 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• June 11 – Early Voting Ends and Last day Absentee Ballots will be mailed
• Tuesday, June 15 – Election Day – Polls will be open 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
• Tuesday, June 15 – All Mail Ballots must be returned to Board of Elections office by 7p.m.
• Tuesday, July 13 – Runoff Election, if necessary.
For more information, contact the Rockdale County Board of Elections Office at 770-278-7333.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.