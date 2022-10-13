CONYERS — In-person early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election begins Monday, Oct. 17, in Rockdale and Newton counties.
The only location for early in-person voting in Rockdale County is at the Board of Elections Office, 1115 West Ave. SW, Conyers. The schedule is as follows:
• Oct. 17 - Oct. 21 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 22 (Saturday) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 23 (Sunday) — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Oct. 24 - Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 29 (Saturday) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 31 - Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nov. 2 - Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Newton advance in-person voting will take place at two locations in the county — the Banquet Room at Turner Lake Center, 6185 Turner Lake Road, Covington, and Prospect Church at Oak Hill, 6752 Ga. Highway 212, Covington.
Here are the voting dates and times for the Turner Lake Center:
• Oct. 17 - Oct. 19 — 8 .m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 20 - Oct. 21 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Oct. 22 (Saturday) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 24 - Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 27 - Oct. 28 — 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Oct. 29 (Saturday) — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Oct. 30 (Sunday) — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Oct. 31 - Nov. 4 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Early voting dates and times for Pospect Church are (no weekend voting at the church):
• Oct. 17 - Nov. 4 (Monday through Friday only) — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Election Day in-person voting in both counties will take place at the voter’s assigned polling place. Voters are encouraged to verify their Election Day polling location by visiting: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
