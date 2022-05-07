CONYERS — Early in-person voting for the May 24 primary and non-partisan elections is underway in Rockdale and Newton counties and will continue through May 20.
All early-in person voting in Rockdale takes place at the Rockdale Board of Elections Office, 1115 West Ave., Conyers. The early in-person voting schedule is as follows:
♦ May 9- May 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ May 16 — May 17, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
♦ May 18 — May 20, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at any time during the early in-person voting period. They may also be dropped off at the Board of Elections office counter on Monday, May 23, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesday, May 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information on Rockdale early and absentee voting, call 770-278-7333.
Early in-person voting in Newton County is taking place at two locations on the following schedule:
Prospect United Methodist Church
May 9 — May 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 16 — May 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal
Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
May 9 — May 13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, May 14, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, May 15, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
May 16 — May 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
An absentee ballot drop box will also be available during the advance voting period inside the Elections and Registration Office at the Newton County Administration Building, 1113 Usher St., Suite 103, Covington, 30014, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, through May 24. Ballots may also be mailed to the same address.
