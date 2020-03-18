COVINGTON — Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday afternoon issuing that all Georgia schools; elementary, secondary and post-secondary, shall remain closed until March 31, leading many young parents scrambling to find child care services that may not be available.
Many businesses, daycares, restaurants and other services are following President Donald Trump's recommendation of not gathering in groups larger than 10 people, cutting operation hours or closing their doors temporarily.
Discovery Point Child Care in Covington and Conyers have temporarily closed their doors.
Livingston Academy Daycare and Learning Center in Covington have temporarily closed their doors.
Mrs. Pam's Precious Angels in Conyers has suspended all drop-ins for the next three weeks.
Kid's Haven in Covington, Kiddie Castle in Covington, Peachtree Prep in Conyers and Covington, Childcare Network in Conyers, Kids R' Kids in Conyers, All About Kids in Conyers, Misty Sue's Christian Child Care Center in Conyers and Kids R' Great in Conyers are to remain open until further notice.
Many of these centers have stated they are following the Georgia Department of Health guidelines, washing their hands as often as possible and keeping sanitary supplies in stock.
The Covington YMCA and all other metro Atlanta YMCA locations have also closed their doors but are instead offering child care services to doctors, first responders and other medical staff in the area.
A post on the Covington YMCA Facebook page reads "We want to make sure first responders in our community don't have to worry that their children are in a safe place, as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time."
Parents in search of child care services can reach the open entities at their respective contact information:
Kids' Haven, 770-784-9752, www.kidshavencovington.com
Kiddie Castle, 770-786-7028
Childcare Network, 770-922-1903, www.childcarenetwork.com
Kids R' Kids, 770-929-3355, www.kidsrkids.com
Kids R' Great, 770-786-8585
All About Kids, 770-760-1454, www.allaboutkidsga.com
Misty Sue's Christian Child Care Center, 770-922-0449, www.mistysueschristian24hourchildcarecenter.com
