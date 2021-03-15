All A Honor Roll
Lynesha Snowden
Ranya Elbakkal
Adeze Ibe
Alexander Acox
Aniyah Roberson
Gabriel Morales
Levi Dutton
Jackson Nealy
Nayely Negron
Trevin Prescott
Jacob Yancey
Jordyn Yancey
Kyle Davis
Natalee Dawson
Colin West
Elizabeth Biangel
Karsen Quinn
Kyra Stewart
Paul Farmer
Rebekah McDonald
Rohan Rhoden
Samantha Kiesel
Calen Smith
Krystin Isom
Landon Carter
Madison Jackson
Shaniya Snowden
Jay Zarate
Maggie Berger
Morgan Roach
Brody Ewing
Ella Hall
Janelle Ferdilus
A/B Honor Roll
Brayden Alvarez
Elijah Lowry
Elijah Mellerson
Fabian Paton
Jeriel Perez
Katie Wilson
Kyle Ridling
Kymani Kimble
Naheroby Zamudio-Becerra
Taylor Renee Roach
Treyvon Mosley
Carmyn Nesbitt
Edward Harvey
Gracelynn Edwards
Jlyn Mullins
Kellyn Isom
Khayin Pass
Kyndall Smith
Lemiracle Keith
Rhett Johnson
Ro'Lando Taylor
Violet Menninger
Claire Lathrop
Graysen Baker
Kourtney Williams
Mia'Lynn Westmoreland
Jillian Carnes
Kason Philogene
Amari Mullins
Asia Averhart
Brady Tran
Etana Montague
Jordan Hardy
Lily Lawhorne
Madison Gregory
Rhyannon Knight
Sarah Baldwin
Cally Southard
Emerson Spinks
Justin Tate
Laila Bellamy
Reileigh Fletcher
Ashton Blackstock
Bailey Inscore
Joshua Berg
Kaleigh Prescott
Kimbrielle Johnson
Allana Simmons
Hailee McLaughlin
Jayden Roberts
Laylah Hill
Naomi Mask
Paisley Owens
Samuel Semador
Tamyah Hardeman
Wyatt Turner
