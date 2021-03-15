EastNewton.jpg

All A Honor Roll

Lynesha Snowden

Ranya Elbakkal

Adeze Ibe

Alexander Acox

Aniyah Roberson

Gabriel Morales

Levi Dutton

Jackson Nealy

Nayely Negron

Trevin Prescott

Jacob Yancey

Jordyn Yancey

Kyle Davis

Natalee Dawson

Colin West

Elizabeth Biangel

Karsen Quinn

Kyra Stewart

Paul Farmer

Rebekah McDonald

Rohan Rhoden

Samantha Kiesel

Calen Smith

Krystin Isom

Landon Carter

Madison Jackson

Shaniya Snowden

Jay Zarate

Maggie Berger

Morgan Roach

Brody Ewing

Ella Hall

Janelle Ferdilus

A/B Honor Roll

Brayden Alvarez

Elijah Lowry

Elijah Mellerson

Fabian Paton

Jeriel Perez

Katie Wilson

Kyle Ridling

Kymani Kimble

Naheroby Zamudio-Becerra

Taylor Renee Roach

Treyvon Mosley

Carmyn Nesbitt

Edward Harvey

Gracelynn Edwards

Jlyn Mullins

Kellyn Isom

Khayin Pass

Kyndall Smith

Lemiracle Keith

Rhett Johnson

Ro'Lando Taylor

Violet Menninger

Claire Lathrop

Graysen Baker

Kourtney Williams

Mia'Lynn Westmoreland

Jillian Carnes

Kason Philogene

Amari Mullins

Asia Averhart

Brady Tran

Etana Montague

Jordan Hardy

Lily Lawhorne

Madison Gregory

Rhyannon Knight

Sarah Baldwin

Cally Southard

Emerson Spinks

Justin Tate

Laila Bellamy

Reileigh Fletcher

Ashton Blackstock

Bailey Inscore

Joshua Berg

Kaleigh Prescott

Kimbrielle Johnson

Allana Simmons

Hailee McLaughlin

Jayden Roberts

Laylah Hill

Naomi Mask

Paisley Owens

Samuel Semador

Tamyah Hardeman

Wyatt Turner

