COVINGTON — Like hundreds of other Christian churches in the area, Eastridge Church will celebrate Easter on Sunday, but Eastridge will also be celebrating a new beginning for the church’s East Newton Campus.
Eastridge has just completed construction of an atrium at the East Newton Campus, just in time for Easter services Sunday.
The atrium includes a café area, seating for before and after services, and areas to check children into their ministry environments. In front of the atrium is an outdoor seating area for small group meetings, as well as a water feature.
“We’re excited about our new atrium because it allows for greater ministry to happen among our members and to better serve those who are new,” said Lead Pastor Scott Moore. “Many times on a Sunday morning, what people really need is the ministry that comes from one another: an encouraging word, a listening ear, a ministering prayer, or just a place to laugh. It also helps us to better serve our guests and make sure their experience with us is one of being served and loved well.”
The Eastridge East Newton Campus is located at 863 Ga. Highway 142.
Eastridge will celebrate Easter with services at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Children’s programming is offered during the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services.
