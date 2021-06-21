COVINGTON — Eastridge Church has announced the recipients of the 2021 TJ Hailey Memorial Scholarship. Samuel Jacob Dage, Chandler Scott Dunning and Christian Van Nipper were awarded the $1,000 scholarships on June 20 at Eastridge Church during Sunday morning services.
Dage is a student at Missouri University of Science and Technology, where he will return in the fall.
Dunning is a recent graduate of Jasper County High School, and he will be attending Point University this fall.
Nipper is a recent graduate of Eastside High School, and he will be attending Mercer University this fall.
The Hailey family established the scholarship in memory of their son TJ, who lost his life in an automobile accident in 2003. The scholarship awards $1,000 to graduating seniors or current college students whose families are members of Eastridge Church and is based on academic achievement and Godly moral character.
The scholarship has benefited 41 young men and women since it was established.
