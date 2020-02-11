COVINGTON — Newton County School System high school students fared well at the recent 2020 Regional High School Math Contest held at Griffin Regional Educational Service Agency.
Newton College & Career Academy placed third in the Division I (smaller schools) competition and Eastside High School earned third place honors in the Division III (larger schools) contest.
The math teams and students competed against other high school teams from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Pike, Spalding and Upson counties.
“The objectives of the Griffin RESA High School Mathematics Contest are to stimulate interest in mathematics, give recognition to outstanding mathematics students, and provide healthy academic competition,” said Dr. Stephanie Gordy, executive director of Griffin RESA. “Each high school participating in the contest was eligible to enter one team composed of five students. The students participated in two events: a written exam and a ciphering round.”
Gordy explained, “The four highest scores of the five students taking the written exam were used as the team score. The ciphering event was a team competition in which students answered a series of timed questions. Teams had up to three minutes to respond and were awarded points based on time used to respond correctly to each question. Team awards were given in each division. Divisions were based on student enrollment of the participating schools. Awards for the top three teams were based on the total team score on the written test and the ciphering event.”
Newton College & Career Academy team members included juniors Skye Nash, Brennen Reilly, and Arianna Thomas and freshman, Natalie Henderson. The team is coached by Ashley Sanders.
The Eastside High School team was comprised of seniors, Eathan Xu, Mia Busby, Lucas Harper and Jet Dong, and junior Cason Kauffman. Eastside's math team was coached by David Hornbeck.
“I am very proud of these students,” said Dr. Nikkita Warfield, Director of Secondary Education for Newton County School System. “They definitely represented their schools and our district very well at the High School Math Competition. I know they put in numerous hours studying and practicing for this competition so congratulations are definitely in order.”
“It is an honor to see such great mathematicians from our region work hard while having fun solving math problems,” added Gordy.
