COVINGTON — With a cool breeze and anticipation in the air, the Eastside Homecoming court made its grand entrance at Homer Sharp Stadium Friday night during the Eastside and North Clayton football game.
Senior Jovan King was crowned as the 2019 King Talon.
King is a member of Eastside's FBLA and is on the EHS Track team.
Senior Shaniah Redmond was crowned as Eastside's 2019 Homecoming Queen.
Redmond is also a member of FBLA and was crowned Prom Princess in 2018.
Concluding half-time, Eastside Eagles closed out North Clayton 49-2.