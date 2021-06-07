COVINGTON — Eastside High School’s Class of 2021 celebrated its final "Great Day to be an Eagle” Friday night as graduates accepted their diplomas, turned their tassels and headed toward the future.
Valedictorian Joyce Li reminded fellow graduates of the trials they faced over the course of their last year in high school — both those who attended classes virtually and those who attended in person. She also acknowledged the challenges teachers endured during the unusual circumstances brought on by a global pandemic.
Li encouraged her classmates to treasure the human connections they have made during high school as they take different paths in life.
“As we spread our wings and fly off for better things in life, I hope you can learn to cherish the fond memories that we have received from Eastside,” said Li. “This not our peak but rather just our beginning. Go out. Do great things. And make our alma mater proud. And remember, it’s always a great day to be an Eagle.”
Salutatorian Cason Kauffmann also touched on the importance of the relationships students formed at Eastside. In times of trouble, Kauffmann said students should look back on the strong friendships they forged over the past four years.
“Every single one of us has needed someone before to lean on when life has felt too hard to bear, and the future will be no different,” he said. “Try to keep in touch with those you have befriended here, because they may need you as much as you once needed them.”
Eastside Principal Jeff Cher said graduates should consider the fleeting nature of life, which “promises both good times and bad, ease and adversity, peace and conflict, but this one moment right now in time unites you as the Class of 2021.
“From here you will travel different courses, and when you stumble and fall in the future, never forget there is a community surrounding you, here to support you and encourage you to get yourself back up,” said Cher. “And when you achieve and succeed, never forget that there is a community surrounding you to cheer and celebrate victory. You have achieved the legacy that Eastside Graduates Excellence.”
Eastside’s Class of 2021 earned more than $9 million in scholarships. Of the approximately 300 graduates in the class, 285 followed one or more specialty pathways, 100 were named honor graduates, and many earned college credit. In addition, Eastside was named an AP Honor School all four years of their high school careers.
