COVINGTON — Eastside High School graduated 354 members of the Class of 2020 in a virtual ceremony Saturday. During the ceremony, Principal Jeff Cher commented on the accomplishments of this class. The class includes 109 honor graduates, 28 AP scholars seven AP scholars with honor and four AP scholars with distinction. Cher said this class has earned the right to be a part of the Eastside legacy that “Eastside Graduates Excellence.”
Salutatorian Jet Dong told fellow classmates that they should celebrate their achievements marked by the milestone of graduation, a milestone that gives them the opportunity to reflect on their high school experiences. Dong said graduates should strive to learn from those experiences.
“Each class experiences their own unique challenges, and our class is no exception,” said Dong, who plans to major in chemistry in college. “In the span of a few months, we have experienced the consequences of nature and the abrupt changes to our daily lives that followed. We endured the grim conclusion of a special period in our lives, an end certainly no one desired nor expected. However, both the good and the bad times serve a valuable purpose in making up how we fundamentally think and behave. Mutual experiences help to unify us and relate ourselves to others, while unique experiences help to highlight our own special individualities.
“Experience is something that will always build us up, elements that assisted us in the past and will continue to do so beyond high school, he continued. “Carry those memories with confidence and strive for your goals. Live out your life with purpose, and treasure its eventful journey as well as its destination.”
Valedictorian Eathan Xu acknowledged some trepidation about graduation, noting that the past four years had passed swiftly.
“What seemed like the finish line as a freshman years ago is not just another starting point today,” said Xu, who plans to study astrophysics and research physics and its connections to astronomy in college.
When reflecting on his high school experience, Xu said he realized his favorite memories involved laughter.
“My memories of Eastside are filled with laughter, and I believe that this aspect of life is one of the most fundamental things my time at Eastside has taught me,” said Xu. “To take any situation and find laughter is the most powerful ability all of you have – even if it means laughing at yourself because if you do not, somebody else will.”
And though members of the Class of 2020 have been separated physically, Xu said they should never forget the time they spent together as a class.
“Wherever life after Eastside takes you, it is important to enjoy moments for what they are and laugh once in a while, to cherish and keep connections and threads that hold us closer together to make us unique, to remember Eastside High School not for the hours spent studying for classes, but rather for the relationships we hold and for the memories we share,” he said.
