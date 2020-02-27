Eastside High announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and Top 10 graduates of Class of 2020

COVINGTON —Eastside High School recently announced its the top ten graduates of the Class of 2020.
Graduating at the top of the class is valedictorian, Eathan Xu, and salutatorian, Jet Dong.
Rounding out the top ten graduates in alphabetical order are: Jack Atkinson, Braxton Buff, Creighton Goerner, Lucas Harper, Allie Hay, Tiana Hoff, Logan Putnam, and Sarah Schlueter.
See below for information on the top ten graduates, including their plans for the future.
• Eathan Xu—The Class of 2020 valedictorian plans on attending college to study astrophysics and research physics and its connections to astronomy. He chose David Hornbeck as his favorite teacher.
• Jet Dong—The Class of 2020 salutatorian plans on attending college in Canada and is currently awaiting college decisions. He wants to major in chemistry. Dong chose Dennis Jones as his favorite teacher.
• Jack Atkinson—Atkinson will attend Georgia Institute of Technology to study computer science and computer program. His dream job would be to work as an “Imagineer” at Disney. He chose Kelly Ortiz as his favorite teacher.
• Braxton Buff—Buff has been accepted to the University of Georgia but is waiting to receive decisions from other institutions before finalizing his college choice. Hs wants to major in the Classics. Buff chose Eric Adams as his favorite teacher.
• Creighton Goerner—Goerner is waiting on several college decisions; he eventually wants to attend law school. He chose Champ Young as his favorite teacher.
• Lucas Harper—Harper is waiting on college decisions from several institutions. After earning his bachelor’s degree he hopes to pursue a master’s degree in business, finance and economics. Harper chose Heather Hawk as his favorite teacher.
• Allie Hay—Hay is attending Davidson College in the fall with an intended double major in economics and religion. She chose Randy Norman as her favorite teacher.
• Tiana Hoff—Hoff plans on attending the University of North Georgia to study kinesiology with a concentration in sports medicine. She then plans to attend physical therapy school. Hoff chose Michael Poor as her favorite teacher.
• Logan Putnam—Putnam will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology where he plans to major in applied physics and/or aerospace engineering. His ultimate passion is to explore a career in space exploration. He chose Kemily Pattillo as his favorite teacher.
• Sarah Schlueter—Schlueter plans on attending college to major in cellular and molecular biology with a concentration in pre-medicine. Her dream is to attend medical school and become a doctor—possibly specializing in anesthesiology, endocrinology, or ophthalmology. Schlueter chose Betsy Proffitt as her favorite teacher.
Congratulations to the Eastside High School Class of 2020 valedictorian, salutatorian, and top ten graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.