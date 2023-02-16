EHS Academic Team.jpg

The Eastside High School Academic Team is headed to the state championship at Apalachee High School on Feb. 25. The team is coached by Eric Adams.

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Eastside High School’s Academic Team will compete in the Georgia Regional Academic Bowl State Championship after their third-place win in the varsity competition at the Griffin RESA Regional Academic Bowl.

High school teams from Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson counties competed at the regional event for bragging rights — and the chance to compete at the state competition. All Varsity and Junior Varsity teams finishing first, second, or third earned a chance to represent the Griffin RESA region at the GRAB Academic Bowl. The Newton College and Career Academy (NCCA) team just missed out on the state competition with their fourth-place finish in the Junior Varsity contest. NCCA team members included Jackson Allred, Francisco Alvarado, Nevaeh Craven and Gauresh Vittal.

