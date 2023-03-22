COVINGTON — Eastside High School has announced the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2023. Leading the way are Valedictorian Kianya James and Salutatorian Lydia Lee. Each of the top 10 graduates has exciting prospects ahead as they prepare for life after high school.
The top 10 graduates are:
• Kianya James — The valedictorian of the Class of 2023, James plans to attend a four-year college and major in graphic design with a minor in computer science. After college she hopes to pursue a career in website design or advertisement design and work globally. James chose Haley Dawkins as her top teacher.
• Lydia Lee — The salutatorian of the Class of 2023, Lee plans to attend the University of North Georgia and major in accounting with a minor in Spanish. She hopes to become a certified public accountant and own her own accounting firm. Lee chose Lin Kerr as her top teacher.
• Karissa Aldridge — Aldridge plans to attend Georgia State University and major in art or computer science. She chose Ashlyn Lazenby as her top teacher.
• Joseph Cloer — Cloer plans to graduate from Georgia Tech with a major in computer science with a focus on intelligence. After college he plans to become a software developer in the area of artificial intelligence. He chose Ryan Allred as his top teacher.
• Kenneth Fray — Fray plans to continue her studies at Georgia Tech where she will major in biomedical engineering. She chose Kayla Stoddard as her top teacher.
• Naomi Higdon — Higdon plans to attend Georgia State University in the fall. She chose Catrina Pollard as her top teacher.
• Addisen Krieger — Krieger plans to attend Georgia Tech, have a break year to teach abroad, and then go to medical school for pathology. She chose Dennis Jones as her top teacher.
• Danyta Lamadieu — DanLamadieuyta will attend the College of Charleston in the fall and major in marine biology. Lamadieu chose Rose Scurlock as her top teacher.
• Mackenzie Losch — Losch plans to attend the University of South Carolina Honors College and double major in dance K-12 education and psychology. She would like to pursue a master’s degree in speech language pathology and become a speech therapist. She chose Eric Adams as her top teacher.
• Aaron Mull — Mull plans to attend Georgia Tech to major in biomedical engineering. He chose Michael Poor as his top teacher.
