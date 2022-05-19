...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Thursday May 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Thursday May 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit prolonged
outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early evening when
ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
COVINGTON — Top honor graduates from Eastside High School’s Class of 2022 congratulated their classmates on thriving in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic during commencement remarks Wednesday.
Valedictorian Elizabeth Johnson spoke of the struggles faced during the last two years and reminded classmates to show their gratitude to those who helped them reach the success of graduation.
“We have all struggled these past two years, and we’ve all made it through to reach this day,” she said. “We have all gone through hell and reached the other side and will be stronger for it. However, none of us made it through alone. Whether it came from family, friends, teachers, counselors and therapists, or others, most of us had encouragement and support which helped carry us through.”
She also said the experiences of the last two years should be an inspiration for the future.
“ … carry these last two years with you and your perseverance through the unimaginable. May you all remember and continue in such perseverance wherever you go and in whatever you do,” she said.
Salutatorian Hannah Scharf said the pandemic taught members of the Class of 2022 to be resilient and take responsibility for their own success.
“Throughout the pandemic the importance of our own choices became more consequential than ever,” she said. “With school being virtual, and attendance being nearly impossible to enforce, our education fell almost entirely into our own hands … We chose the more difficult path and attended our classes despite it being easier not to. We chose to focus on school in order to be here today. We chose to show up for ourselves and for our future by receiving this diploma.”
Eastside graduated more than 350 seniors at commencement ceremonies held at Sharp Field.
Assistant Principal Bart Buff announced that the Class of 2022 has been offered more than $13 million in academic and athletic scholarships. More than 235 of the graduates have been accepted to 60 colleges and universities.
Eastside High School's Class of 2022 celebrated commencement ceremonies Wednesday at Sharp Field. More than 350 students received their diplomas and stepped into the world of advanced education, the military or the workforce. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.