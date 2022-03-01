COVINGTON — The valedictorian, salutatorian and top 10 graduates for the Class of 2022 have been named at Eastside High School.
Graduating at the top of the class is Valedictorian Elizabeth Johnson, followed by Salutatorian Hannah Scharf.
Rounding out the top 10 graduates in alphabetical order are: Madeline Cannon, Rivash Deepnarain, Christina Grant, Alice Kennedy, Sa’real McRae, Taylor Nealy, Bailey Smith and Carson Suriano.
See below for information on the top 10 graduates, including their plans for the future.
• Elizabeth Johnson — Johnson is the valedictorian of the Class of 2022. She selected Eric Adams as her Top Ten Teacher. Johnson has been accepted to the University of Georgia but is still waiting on other college decisions. She is undecided on a major but is considering studying the classics and/or religious studies.
• Hannah Scharf — Scharf is the salutatorian of the Class of 2022. She selected Michael Twardos as her Top Ten Teacher. Scharf plans to attend the University of Georgia in the fall.
• Madeline Cannon — Cannon selected Lin Kerr as her Top Ten Teacher. She plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in animal science.
• Rivash Deepnarain — Deepnarain selected Joshua Cook as his Top Ten Teacher. Deepnarain plans to attend college in the fall but is currently undecided as he is waiting for additional college acceptances. So far, he has been accepted to Georgia Institute of Technology and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He wants to major in mechanical engineering with a concentration in high performance vehicles.
• Christina Grant — Grant selected Michael Poor as her Top Ten Teacher. She hopes to attend Georgia Institute of Technology and go into the medical field to become a cardiologist.
• Alice Kennedy — Kennedy selected Vanessa Kracht as her Top Ten Teacher. She plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology in the fall to eventually pursue a career in the renewable energy field.
• Sa’real McRae — McRae selected Lisa Teasley as her Top Ten Teacher. She plans to attend college in the fall but has not committed to a school yet. She has already been accepted to Spelman College, Howard College, North Carolina A&T, and Georgia State University. She would like to become a public defense attorney.
• Taylor Nealy — Nealy selected Ashlyn Lazenby as her Top Ten Teacher. She plans to attend Clemson University in the fall and would like to attend medical school to become a pediatric physician’s assistant.
• Bailey Smith — Smith selected Laura Lambert as her Top Ten Teacher. She plans to attend college in the fall and study biotechnology and materials science.
• Carson Suriano — Suriano selected Haley Dawkins as her Top Ten Teacher. She plans to attend college in the fall with the goal of pursuing a career as an astrophysicist. She is waiting on additional college acceptances before making a decision. Thus far she has been accepted to Florida State University and Mercer University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.