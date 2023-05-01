Payne_Jayda_EHS1.jpg

Jayda Payne

Eastside high School junior Jayda Payne is a state champion as she won first place honors in the 11th-grade competition of the Young Georgia Authors Contest. Payne earned the state award for her submission, “I Lie.” She previously won her school, the district, and regional competitions.

Students participating in the Young Georgia Authors Contest could submit entries in the form of short stories, poetry, essay, research reports, or other original student writing. Submissions were judged on four domains as reflected in the Georgia Standards of Excellence — ideas, organization, cohesiveness, and language.

