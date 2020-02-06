COVINGTON — An Eatonton police officer was arrested in Newton County Wednesday in connection with his wife's murder. The man had claimed earlier that his wife had killed herself while they were arguing.
Michael Perrault, 43, was arrested at his sister's home in Newton County. He has been charged with murder in the death of his wife, Amanda Pardue Perrault, 44, who was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head at the couple's home near Lake Oconee on Feb. 3.
Perrault had been arrested Jan. 28 and charged with simple battery, family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree, and was on administrative leave after his arrest. He has been with the Eatonton Police Department since 2018.
Monday evening Perrault called Eatonton Police Chief Kent Lawrence to report her death. He allegedly told investigators they were arguing and he saw his wife pick up the gun from a nightstand and shoot herself in the head.
The couple has an 8-year-old daughter, who was at school at the time of the shooting.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation.
