The Rev. Dr. Lahronda Welch Little

CONYERS — Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers welcomed the Rev. Dr. Lahronda Welch Little to the church on July 10 as pastor. Rev. Little comes to Ebenezer after serving as pastor of religious practice and health at Stone Mountain First UMC. While serving there, Little assisted the congregation in transitioning to a COVID-conscious community.

Little’s gifts for ministry, including her deep concern with the physical, mental, and spiritual health of people, will be n asset to the congregation and community.

