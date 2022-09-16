CONYERS — Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Conyers welcomed the Rev. Dr. Lahronda Welch Little to the church on July 10 as pastor. Rev. Little comes to Ebenezer after serving as pastor of religious practice and health at Stone Mountain First UMC. While serving there, Little assisted the congregation in transitioning to a COVID-conscious community.
Little’s gifts for ministry, including her deep concern with the physical, mental, and spiritual health of people, will be n asset to the congregation and community.
Little is looking forward to getting to know the people and joining them on their faith journey, while furthering the mission of Jesus Christ in this new appointment and within the community.
“I can see that Ebenezer is a praying church. I am deeply honored to journey with our lovely congregation and faithfully serve our community,” said Little.
“In just the few weeks since I’ve arrived, I have already met many of the members, including visiting the homebound, and received a warm welcome,” said Little. “I look forward to hearing more of their stories and serving in Christian ministry alongside members of this faith community.”
Little previously served as assistant pastor at Wesley Chapel UMC, McDonough.
She completed her Ph.D. degree at Emory University in pastoral theology and spiritual care and the master of divinity degree at Candler School of Theology, where she presently serves as faculty. Little is also excited about having her first book published this fall.
Little is married to Tommy Little, and they have two sons, Lance and Kyle.
Meet Rev. Little at Ebenezer on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. or join her on Thursdays at 12 noon for an in-person Bible study, Spirituality and Health, which she authored.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.