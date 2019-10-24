MANSFIELD — A vote to allow zoning modifications for a mixed-use development adjacent to Georgia State University’s Newton campus is the only logical choice, according to the commissioner in whose district the development will be built.
District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards has been talking with constituents in his mostly rural district and held a town hall information session in Mansfield Monday to help bring residents up to speed on the modifications that are requested for the project known as Mt. Pleasant.
Unlike most rezonings that generate opposition, in this case the developer is asking to downsize the project — from 230 acres and 750 residential structures to 55 acres and 267 residential units.
The request to modify the zoning was first presented to commissioners at the Oct. 1 BOC meeting. At that time, about 60 people showed up to express their opposition, and Edwards asked that a vote on the zoning modifications be delayed for 30 days so that he could address the issue with his constituents.
Commissioners are expected to vote on the zoning modifications at their Nov. 5 meeting. The other four commissioners have already expressed their support for the project.
On Thursday, Edwards said he believes more people understand the issue, and he’s also prepared to support the request for zoning modifications.
“I’m making the only choice that there is, if we want to control what goes on,” said Edwards. “A vote for that zoning amendment is the only choice we can make. The other options leave too much to chance, and I’m not willing to roll the dice on that one.”
One other option would be to leave the zoning as it was approved in 2007, which would allow development of 322 attached or multi-family units, some commercial/retail development, and single-family residential.
At Monday’s town hall meeting, the most vocal opponents of the plan expressed concern about the development of apartments and the increase in traffic congestion on Ga. Highway 11 and U.S. Highway 278.
“You’re bringing Salem Road down to Highway 11,” accused one man in attendance.
Edwards noted that the state Department of Transportation plans to build a roundabout at the intersection of the two highways, which is now a four-way stop, which is designed to improve traffic flow. He also said there are long-term plans to expand Highway 11 to four lanes to create a parkway from Interstate 20 to Highway 278.
“We’ve got to work with DOT to get that parkway done,” he said Thursday. “We’ve got 100-foot setbacks on either side of the road because it was intended as a parkway. We’ll have to get with DOT to make sure they have some activity in terms of relieving (traffic congestion).”
Property owner Rob Fowler and designer/developer Randy Vinson were at Monday’s town hall meeting to share details about the project and answer questions.
Scaled down plans for Mt. Pleasant include changes in the types of residential buildings envisioned for the “college town” development.
While 55 acres of the total 267 will be developed, the balance will be placed in a permanent conservation easement.
Housing types included in the plan are:
• Cottages: There are 80 cottage lots in the plan. Cottages will have a minimum of 900 square feet and lots of 4,000 square feet.
• Estate lots: There are five estate lots. Estate homes will have a minimum of 1,600 square feet on lots of 6,500 square feet.
• Mansion house apartment buildings: There will be 12 mansion houses built along the college entrance parkway, housing a total of 48 to 60 apartments. Vinson said these buildings will be designed to look like stately Southern homes. Each one will house four or five “very high end” apartment units or condos.
• Townhomes: There will be 20 townhomes with a minimum square footage of 1,200.
• Midrise condos/apartments: There are 46 condos/apartments of 700 minimum square feet each.
• Mt. Pleasant Rental Cottages: These student/senior flats or “tiny houses” will have a minimum of 500 square feet. Vinson said the plan calls for them to be developed overlooking 179 acres of conservation land adjacent to the development, giving them a “resort-like retreat” appeal.
In addition to residential construction, the Mt. Pleasant development will include 4,800 square feet of mixed-use space and 18,000 square feet of commercial.