COVINGTON — Despite legal advice that a vote to hire an interim county manager would not be allowed under Newton County’s charter, two commissioners voted Tuesday night to hire a former county employee who left under a cloud more than a year ago.
District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson and District 3 Commissioner Alana Sanders voted to bring back former recreation director Ternard Turner for the position, even though Turner abruptly resigned in August 2020 after he and other Recreation Department employees received illegal bonuses that they were later directed to repay to the county.
The motion made by Henderson, which came after a nearly one hour closed session discussion and seemed to surprise some of the commissioners, failed by a 3-2 margin after District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason asked County Attorney Patrick Jaugstetter to explain whether or not the vote would pass legal muster.
Jaugstetter said that the county’s charter provides for the chairman to submit a list of qualified candidates for county manager to the board and for the board to make a selection from that list. Jaugstetter said, in his opinion, an interim county manager would also be covered under that restriction. He said if the board were to approve Henderson’s motion to hire an interim county manager, he would advise Chairman Marcello Banes to veto it.
Following that advice, Mason voted along with District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards and District 5 Commissioner Ronnie Cowan to oppose Henderson’s motion to hire Turner.
After the meeting, Edwards said Jaugstetter’s interpretation of the county charter is a point of contention for the Board of Commissioners.
Tuesday night’s closed session was called to discuss personnel issues related to a 3-2 vote earlier this month not to renew County Manager Lloyd Kerr’s contract. Mason, Henderson and Sanders voted in favor of the non-renewal.
Tuesday night’s meeting did nothing to address the fact that, unless further steps are taken, Newton County will be without a county manager as of Jan. 1, when Kerr’s contract expires. Kerr has said he will not continue to work for the county without a contract.
Chairman Banes has stated his support for renewing Kerr’s contract, citing several circumstances that could leave the county without leadership at that position at a critical time.
Banes issued a statement Tuesday, noting that the county has been without a full-time county attorney for two months. The county has received no applications for the position.
He also noted that several key upcoming items will need to be addressed by the county manager, including budgeting for fiscal year 2023, negotiations over the Local Option Sales Tax distribution with the county’s municipalities, a review of Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax allocations, and development of the county’s transit plan.
“Based on our form of government, without a county manager in place, the county’s operations will not have any supervision,” Banes wrote in the statement. “To expect to have a qualified candidate for the county manager position or an interim county manager position in place by Jan. 2, 2022 ready to continue the daily duties of Lloyd Kerr is not realistic. To ensure that our county’s operations continue seamlessly through the transition that the majority of this board has decided, there must be a transition in place. It is my opinion that this transition must include the continued employment of Lloyd Kerr as county manager.”
Banes proposed two options for a transition — extend Kerr’s contract for a year while creating a deputy county manager position or extend Kerr’s contract for a year and open a search for county manager candidates no later than Jan. 15 to find qualified candidates.
Aug. 2020
COVINGTON — Newton County Recreation Department director Ternard Turner resigned Friday, effective immediately.
County officials said the resignation was voluntary and not in lieu of termination.
Ternard, who became rec director in December 2018, ran afoul of some commissioners in January after it was learned that the recreation commission, the board that governed the rec department at that time, had given Turner and five other senior staff members bonus payments in December 2019. The staff members were later told that they would have to repay the bonuses because they are illegal under the state’s gratuities clause.
The Board of Commissioners has since dissolved the recreation commission and brought the Recreation Department under the management of County Manager Lloyd Kerr.
According to officials, Turner has not yet fully repaid the $6,166 bonus he received, but the funds will be taken from his final paycheck and from any pay due him for unused vacation. Officials said there is a plan in place for Turner to repay any remaining balance. Details of the plan were not immediately available.
Turner was hired at an annual salary of $76,000. He came to Newton County after having served as division manager of Parks and Recreation for the city of South Fulton.
Kerr said the county will begin advertising for a replacement for Turner. In the meantime, Assistant Recreation Director Dwayne Mask will serve as interim director.
Newton County’s government is facing the potential to enter the new year with a vacancy at the key county manager position.
The Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 earlier this month not to renew County Manager Lloyd Kerr’s contract. His contract will expire Jan. 1, and Kerr has said he will not continue working for the county without a contract.
In order to replace Kerr, Chairman Marcello Banes would have to identify and present three candidates to the board, a process that could take months.
The Board of Commissioners has also faltered in its effort to hire an in-house county attorney after rejecting a counter-offer from former county attorney Megan Martin, who was the finalist in an attorney search that lasted six months.
The votes not to renew Kerr’s contract and to reject Martin’s contract counter-offer fell along the same lines, with Democrats Demond Mason, Alana Sanders and J.C. Henderson opposing both contracts. Commissioners Stan Edwards and Ronnie Cowan voted in favor of both Kerr and Martin. Banes indicated he would veto the vote to reject Kerr’s contract; however, it was later learned that a contract cannot be ratified by veto. However, Banes would be able to veto any new county manager appointment made by a 3-2 vote.
Since rejecting Martin’s offer, the county reopened the application period for an in-house attorney; however, as of Nov. 11 the county had not received any applications. In the meantime, the county has continued to be represented by Jarrard & Davis, the firm for which Martin worked prior to her departure. Jarrard & Davis attorney Patrick Jaugstetter, who also represents Henry County, has been providing legal counsel to the county.
What will happen to county operations without a manager at the helm is not clear. Newton County operates under a county manager form of government, with the county manager responsible for day-to-day operations and the chairman serving in more of a figurehead role. The Board of Commissioners is responsible for setting policies that are carried out by the county manager.
Unless a special meeting is called, the board is not set to meet again until Dec. 7.
