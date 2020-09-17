COVINGTON — Legal efforts in response to the removal of or plans to remove Confederate monuments continue in Henry and Newton counties.
Georgia Minutemen LLC, based in Henry County, reported that it has filed suit against Henry County officials who voted to remove the Confederate statue from the McDonough square. The commissioners — Dee Clemmons, Vivien Thomas, Bruce Holmes and Chair June Wood — are named individually in the lawsuit, along with County Manager Cheri Hobson-Mathews.
The McDonough statue was removed during the night of July 28 without advance notice by the Board of Commissioners. The board had voted earlier in the month to have the statue removed but had not given a date when that would take place. To date, a new location for the statue has not been announced.
In Newton County, a Superior Court judge this week dismissed two petitions filed to prevent removal of the statue in the Covington Square. One of the petitioners, Sons of Confederate Veterans, General George “Tig” Anderson Camp, and Georgia Division, Sons of Confederate Veterans, is appealing the ruling by Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott.
“While we are, of course, disappointed by Judge Ott’s ruling, we promptly filed a notice of appeal, and we look forward to vindicating the General Assembly’s plain intent to protect all Georgia historical monuments in the Court of Appeals,” said Kyle King, the attorney representing the SCV, referencing a Georgia law that includes protections for monuments.
Ott dismissed the petitions in Newton County on two grounds: first, that the petitioners did not have standing to claim damages, and second, that even if they had standing to claim damages, the county is protected by sovereign immunity. The SCV has argued that language in Georgia Code 50-3-1 constitutes a waiver of sovereign immunity.
Georgia Minutemen founder Ray McBerry said the lawsuit brought by his organization seeks to circumvent the sovereign immunity issue by suing the Henry commissioners and county manager individually. According to a news release from Georgia Minutemen, “other lawsuits filed around the state, including Henry County, to force the restoration of monuments moved by public officials have been unsuccessful as yet owing to the onerous doctrine of ‘sovereign immunity,’ which protects any subdivision of state government from lawsuits in most cases. The new lawsuit filed by the Georgia Minutemen does an ‘end around’ with regard to the sovereign immunity issue by naming the commissioners in their individual capacity where immunity is limited to lawful acts. Georgia’s Monument Protection Act, arguably the strongest in the nation, allows for both civil and criminal suits against public officials who violate its stringent protections of monuments in Georgia.”
The Newton County Board of Commissioners voted July 14 to remove the statue at the center of the Covington Square based on threats that Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes said he had received. Georgia law allows for “appropriate measures” to be taken for the protection and preservation of monuments.
Newton County has agreed to allow the statue to remain in place during the appeals process.
Rockdale County removed its Confederate statue under similar circumstances after Commission Chairman Oz Nesbitt Sr. claimed he had received threats related to the statue and issued an executive order for its removal. A new location for the statue has not been announced.
