...CODE ORANGE AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT FOR ATLANTA FOR
Wednesday April 19...
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Environmental
Protection Division has issued a Code Orange (Unhealthy for
sensitive groups) Air Quality Alert for Atlanta for
Wednesday April 19.
Under Code Orange conditions, the outdoor air quality is likely to
be
unhealthy for some people. Children, people who are sensitive to
ozone, and people with heart or lung disease should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion during the late afternoon or early
evening when ozone concentrations are highest.
For additional information on the Air Quality Index, please visit
http://airnow.gov.
Weather Alert
...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING
FOR NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO LOW RELATIVE
HUMIDITIES...
Relative Humidities of 25 percent or less can be expected for 4
or more hours this afternoon into the evening. Winds will be
westerly at 5 to 10 MPH.
With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected.
Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities
whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside,
use extreme caution.
The Suspects and Solvers played by: bottom row: Linda M. Oulton, Stephanie Wilkinson, Caroline Kirk; top row: Beth Clark, Jacob Richardson, Aya Badr, Macy Gray, Justin Kitchens, Nancy Powell, Scott Mills
Patrick Simmons (Jacob Richardson) attempts to stop Mitzi (Macy Gray) from accusing Julia Simmons (Aya Badr).
Special Photo
Inspector Craddock (Scott Mills) remains unconvinced by Miss Blocklock (Stephanie Wilkinson).
Edmund Swettenham (Justin Kitchens) proclaims innocence to Inspector Craddock (Scott Mills) as Mrs. Swettenham (Nancy Powell) looks on.
Special Photo
Edmund Swettenham (Justin Kitchens) defies his mother, Mrs. Swettenham (Nancy Powell), to the surprise of Phillipa Haymes (Caroline Kirk).
Special Photo
Tensions mount between Miss Marple (Beth Clark) and Miss Blacklock (Stephanie Wilkinson).
Special Photo
The Suspects and Solvers played by: bottom row: Linda M. Oulton, Stephanie Wilkinson, Caroline Kirk; top row: Beth Clark, Jacob Richardson, Aya Badr, Macy Gray, Justin Kitchens, Nancy Powell, Scott Mills
Everything seems serene at Little Paddocks, a charming Victorian home located in England’s pastoral countryside. It’s Friday the 13th in 1937. All is well until the peace of Miss Blacklock and her guests is shattered by an odd announcement in the local paper. “A murder is announced and will take place on Friday, October the thirteenth at Little Paddocks – at 6:30 p.m. – Friends, please accept this, the only intimation.”
Shock and fear ripple through the house and its surrounding community. What does it mean, and who is to be murdered? Thus, one of the great murder mysteries by Agatha Christie begins.
An unexpected visitor does show up, and there is a murder. However, the circumstances are strange and difficult to sort out. Enter Miss Marple and the weary Inspector Craddock who match wits to solve the crime. There is no shortage of fascinating suspects, mistaken identities and surprise revelations. It takes a sharp mind to find the answers and see through the subterfuge used by the suspects to cover their secrets.
The New Depot Players in Olde Town Conyers presents Agatha Christie’s "A Murder is Announced," adapted by Leslie Darbon. The show is directed by Scott Rousseau, who is making sure every twist and turn keeps the audience on the edge of their seats. Rousseau notes that this story is one of his favorites.
“Christie really delves into the history of the characters and creates unexpected details within this odd murder mystery," said Rousseau. "There are so many red-herrings, one is not sure what to expect! Nothing is what it seems. And there really is so much humor! Who knew Agatha was so funny? I think this will make for not only a mysterious evening of 'whodunnit,' but a night of laughs as well.”
In addition to praising his very strong cast, Rousseau also thanks Rick Caruso, Dave Di Pietro and Dan Marshall for their work creating one of the most beautiful sets ever on the NDP stage.
These talented actors bring the story to life: Stephanie Wilkinson, Beth Clark, Scott Mills, Aya Badr, Linda M. Oulton, Jacob Richardson, Macy Gray, Caroline Kirk, Nancy Powell, Justin Kitchens, Robert D. Newton, and Lindsey Fluellen.
The play runs April 27 through May 7, Thursday – Saturday evenings at 7:30. Two Sunday matinees and a second Saturday matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at the newdepotplayers.com. Advanced reservations can be made by calling 678-374-3224. Ticket prices online or with reservations in advance are $10 for students with ID and $20 for all adults. Tickets at the door without reservations are $12 for students and $22 for Adults. (All tickets are subject to sales tax).
Frank B. Turner Sr. was honored Saturday for his dedicated 53 years of service to the Newton County Library System with the naming of the Covington Branch Library in his honor. Turner was greeted by family, friends and library supporters at a dedication service at the library branch on Floyd… Click for more.PHOTOS: Library dedicated in honor of Frank B. Turner Sr.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.