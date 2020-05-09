Last weekend we decided to visit a couple of our grandchildren we hadn’t seen face-to-face in a while due to the pandemic concerns. After spending some time enjoying the fellowship with the whole family, my 2-year-old grandson and I headed out into the backyard to play. About that time my son-in-law also started to come outside to sit on the back deck. However, he was met with strong opposition from my grandson. He kept pushing his dad back into the house telling him “no” while trying to close the door. As much as he loves his dad and enjoys doing things with him, I guess he wanted this particular time to be exclusively with his Papaw — to my delight, I might add. After putting up a mild protest, my son-in-law finally gave in to the insistent pleas of his little boy, returning inside the house. As my grandson marched over to me smiling at his success, he declared gleefully, “I pushing away!”
Sometimes it’s also necessary for us to do some pushing away in order to spend some one-on-one time with the Lord. We have to shut the door and say “no” to other activities or people in order to get alone with Jesus and enjoy some much-needed fellowship with Him. Don’t get me wrong – isolating ourselves from our normal activities or other people isn’t the only way we can interact with God and experience his intimate presence. We can fellowship with Him as we spend time with and worship with other people. We can experience a clear sense of His being right there with us as we go about our routine activities. We can experience Him as we reach out to serve others. Loving God doesn’t just happen in isolated settings. Sometimes we can best experience God’s love as we love others.
However, we do need those times of getting away from everything and everyone else to simply focus on the Lord. We need regular occasions to quietly sit in His presence, evaluate what He’s doing in our lives, listen to what He wants to say to us through His Word and His Spirit, and talk to Him about our needs as well as our concerns in behalf of others. As much as we might cherish God’s presence in conjunction with other people and certain public activities, we still need those private times alone with the Lord.
In order to experience those moments, it will require doing some pushing away. I’m not referring primarily to forsaking wrong or harmful activities – that should be obvious. I’m talking about pushing away good things, maybe even things we love. Jesus sets the example for us concerning this matter. As His popularity grew, “great multitudes came together to hear, and to be healed by Him of their infirmities. So He Himself often withdrew into the wilderness and prayed” (Luke 5:15-16). In order to spend much-needed exclusive time with His Father, Jesus had to push away from people who were coming to hear the good news about God’s kingdom, as well as sick people who needed to be healed. He momentarily had to push away from preaching, healing, and serving.
For us to do that, it might mean pushing away from an extra half hour of sleep or from a favorite TV program or hobby. It might mean closing a door to the family for a few minutes of quiet time. It might even mean pushing away from the busyness of ministry in some way.
Let’s not let other things crowd out our exclusive time of fellowship with the Lord, even if we may need to engage in a little pushing away in order to accomplish it.
