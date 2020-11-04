COVINGTON — Voters in Rockdale and Newton counties continued to favor Democrat candidates in national and state races in Tuesday’s General Election.
Voters in both counties chose Democrat Joe Biden over President Trump by wide margins, as well as Democrat Jon Ossoff over Senator David Perdue and Democrat Raphael Warnock over Senator Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins. Loeffler and Warnock will meet in a runoff election in January.
In the race for U.S. House District 4, which includes portions of both counties, incumbent Hank Johnson Jr. easily defeated Republican challenger Johsie Cruz Ezammudeen.
One exception in state races was Republican 10th District Congressman Jody Hice, who carried Newton by a wide margin. District 10 includes the eastern portion of the county.
Voter turnout in both counties was high — 68.92% in Newton and 66.92% in Rockdale.
All of Rockdale’s county-wide races were decided in favor of Democrats in the primaries, leaving just a couple of state House and Senate races to be determined Tuesday.
In Newton County, voters returned Democrat Sheriff Ezell Brown to office in General Election balloting, while ousting two Republican county officials.
Brown won a fourth term in office, defeating challenger Ken Malcom in a hard-fought race.
In a message posted on his campaign Facebook page, Brown thanked voters for their support.
"I would like to give thanks to the voters of Newton County for the vote of confidence in proven leadership!" Brown posted. "We are now ready to continue working together, which includes making Newton County safe for all. I will make a more detailed statement at a later date."
“I’m very proud of our campaign team,” said Malcom, who is a captain with the Covington Police Department. “We ran an excellent race, and I can hold my head up high knowing we did the best that we could do. I have no regrets. I love Newton County and want what’s best for it. I look forward to continuing my service to the people who live, work and play in our great community.”
Newton voters chose Democrat challengers over Republican incumbents in the county-wide coroner and tax commissioner races. Dorothea Bailey-Butts defeated Coroner Tommy Davis with 52.57% of the vote. Tax Commissioner Dana Darby lost to Democrat Marcus Jordan, who is currently the county’ s chief tax assessor. Jordan garnered 28,436 votes (53.35%) to Darby’s 24,863 (46.65%).
In Newton County district-level voting, two Republican members of the Board of Commissioners held on to their seats by wide margins.
In District 1, Stan Edwards won handily over Catalata Hardeman with 71% of the vote — 7,884 to 3,190.
In District 5, Ronnie Cowan also easily defeated Dorothy Piedrahita with 60% of the vote — 6,710 to 4,479.
In the race for district attorney for the Alcovy Judical Circuit, with includes Newton and Walton counties, interim DA Randy McGinley, a Republican, defeated Democrat Destiny Bryant.
In Newton, McGinley got 44.47% of the vote (23,627) to Bryant’s 55.53% (29,503). However, in Walton County, McGinley garnered 77.54% of the vote (34,430) to Bryant’s 22.46% (9,974). Circuit-wide, McGinley won with 59.52% of the vote (58,057) to Bryant’s 40.48% (39,477).
A referendum calling for a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for transportation was turned down by Newton County voters with 27,905 “no” votes to 23,226 “yes” votes.
In Georgia Senate District 17, Newton County put incumbent Republican Brian Strickland over the top in a contest with Democrat newcomer Kelly Rose. Strickland lost to Rose in portions of the district in Rockdale and Henry counties, but beat her in Newton County with 13,731 votes to 8,151. Strickland’s margin of victory district-wide was 51.16%, with 52,010 votes to Rose’s 48.84% with 49,660 votes.
In Senate District 43, incumbent Democrat Tonya P. Anderson won handily with 76.97% of the vote over Republican Melanie Williams. Anderson carried the portions of DeKalb, Rockdale and Newton in her district, winning overall with 64,733 votes to Williams’ 19,372.
In House District 110, which includes parts of Butts, Henry and Newton counties, Republican Clint Crowe won with 55.98% of the vote (15,635) to Democrat Ebony Carter’s 44.02% (12,294).
Crowe carried Butts with more than 81% of the vote (4,634) and Henry by a slim margin of 141 votes, but Carter carried Newton with 52.96% (3,658).
In House District 109, which includes portions of Rockdale, Newton and Henry counties, incumbent Republican Dale Rutledge lost to Regina Lewis-Ward. Rutledge received 15,634 votes (48.33%) to Lewis-Ward’s 16.715 (51.67%).
Lewis-Ward carried Rockdale with 60.26% of the vote; Newton with 54.41% of the vote; and Henry with 50.10%.
