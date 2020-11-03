COVINGTON — Voters in Rockdale and Newton counties who waited until Election Day to cast their ballots turned out Tuesday, with some precincts in Newton — where a number of local races are on the ballot — seeing long lines and wait times early in the day.
At the Hub Precinct in eastern Newton County, one of the county’s smaller precincts, a long line formed outside the Berean Baptist Church and cars were parked on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 278. One long-time voter said this is the first time he has ever seen a line waiting to vote at that precinct.
A little further west, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, voters were waiting about an hour to cast their ballots. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Huenke, who was assigned to oversee the polling place, said the first voter in line Tuesday morning had arrived at about 5:30.
Across the county line in Rockdale, where no local races are on the ballot, polling was a little slower. Visits to three precincts — Fieldstone, Olde Town and St. Pius — showed no lines and uncrowded parking lots as of about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
“We had a little rush first thing this morning and expect to have one close to closing time this evening,” said Supervisor of Elections Cynthia Willingham at about 9:30 a.m. “All is going well with minimal problems.”
Vote totals for Tuesday’s elections were not available by the deadline for the print edition of the Citizen. Please visit www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com for updates to ballot totals as they become available.
Interest was high among Georgians this election cycle with the presidency, both U.S. Senate seats, congressional seats and control of the state House of Representatives in play.
In Newton County, early in-person and absentee voters cast more than 35,000 ballots, accounting for nearly 45% of all registered voters in the county. Newton has 78,388 active registered voters. Of those early ballots, 20,867 were advance in-person and 14,125 were mailed absentee ballots.
Newton voters initially encountered long lines and long wait times when early in-person voting began on Monday, Oct. 12. As the days went on, improvements were made in the early voting process to make it more efficient and less time-consuming. On the last day of advance in-person voting — Friday, Oct. 30 — which was also the heaviest day, 2,052 ballots were cast.
In Rockdale County, more than 58% of active registered voters cast their votes in advance of Tuesday’s election. Of those early votes, 26,006 were cast in person while 14,141 mail ballots were issued. The heaviest early voter turnout was in the Stanton precinct where 67.89% of voters voted early, either in person or by mail. In the Fieldstone Precinct, which is the largest with 6,867 registered voters, 58.4% cast an early ballot.
Early voting was heavy statewide. By the close of the three-week early voting period, more than 3.8 million people cast ballots in Georgia, marking roughly half of the state’s total registered voters.
Around 2.6 Georgians turned out to vote in-person for early voting from Oct. 12 through Oct. 30, according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office. Another roughly 1.2 million had cast absentee ballots through Friday, with more mail-in votes expected to arrive before Election Day.
Raffensperger estimated another 2 million Georgians could head to the polls on Election Day, potentially upping the final vote tally to 6 million of the state’s 7.6 million registered voters.
Local races on the Newton ballot included:
DISTRICT ATTORNEY:
• Randy McGinley - R
• Destiny Bryant - D
SHERIFF:
• Ken Malcom - R
• Ezell Brown - D (I)
TAX COMMISSIONER:
• Dana Darby - R (I)
• Marcus Jordan - D
CORONER
• Tommy Davis - R (I)
• Dorothea Bailey-Butts - D
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
DISTRICT 1
• Stan Edwards - R (I)
• Catalata Hardeman - D
COUNTY COMMISSIONER
DISTRICT 5
• Ronnie Cowan - R (I)
• Dorothy Piedrahita - D
In addition, Newton voters were asked whether or not they would support a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.